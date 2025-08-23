2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Practice Results

Results from the two practice sessions on day one of round seven of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, which saw Kyle Ryde finish on top at Cadwell Park.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025
The Bank Holiday race weekend saw British Superbikes practice on a Saturday for Cadwell Park, with a tactically brilliant Kyle Ryde leaping to the top of the standings at the end of the session to head directly to Q2 with the top time.

The early part of the session saw few improvements with only Billy McConnell and Scott Redding going quicker. That left the Nitrous Competitions rider second to Bradley Ray on FP1 times.

That part of the session saw Ryde trying to lap consistently on old tyres before putting in a new set for a run at pole - mimicking what he will need in the Superpole format, in action at Cadwell Park.

The lap jumped him to the top of the timesheets - a 1m 25.497s best - better than the current lap record, but not the existing Superpole lap, just. Reigning champion Ryde, who picked up his first win of the year at the last meeting at Thruxton, then returned to the pits.

That left Ray, who had lead the way after his best FP2 effort second, just 0.007s slower for Raceways Yamaha.

Tommy Bridewell broke the Yamaha domination, with his lap sending him up the timesheets to third for Honda Racing UK, gaining two places from fifth at the teams home race.

Charlie Nesbitt was fourth quickest for MasterMac Honda, competing a strong day.

Scott Redding was not deterred by his big testing moment on Friday at a ‘bogey’ track for the rider. Putting in a huge 38 laps, after a drop out of the top twelve the PBM Ducati rider bounced back for fifth.

The BSB bikes had been at the Lincolnshire track on the Friday for a test day, which saw Leon Haslam finish fastest. Metronomic over the session, the Moto Rapido rider wad the best of the Ducati riders in sixth.

A double winner at Thruxton, Danny Kent got off to a slower start but seventh overall was still just 0.359s off the lead time in a close session for McAMS Yamaha.

Storm Stacey was the top BMW after finding small gains on the Bathams AJN bike in eighth, while Christian Iddon improved after spending much of the session on the bubble for ninth, the top AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

Combined Direct Q2 Top Twelve

1:  Kyle Ryde (Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) 1m 25.497s (FP2)
2:  Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 1m 25.504s (FP2)
3:  Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 1m 25.663s (FP2)
4:  Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) 1m 25.717s (FP2)
5:   Scott Redding (Hager PBM Ducati) 1m 25.802s (FP2)
6:   Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati (Ducati) 1m 25.819s (FP2)
7:   Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha) 1m 25.856s (FP2)
8:   Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN Racing BMW) 1m 25.968s (FP2)
9:   Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 1m 25.969s (FP2)
10:  Amdrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 26.081s (FP2)
11:  Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) 1m 26.112s (FP2)

12: Glenn Irwin (Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) 1m 26.117s (FP2)

Andrew Irwin completed the top ten on the second Honda Racing UK bike, with the remaining two progression spaces going to Rory Skinner for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati and Glenn Irwin on his first outing at Cadwell Park on a Yamaha.

Josh Brookes flirted with the top twelve earlier in the session but just missed out in 13th for DAO Racing.

Gabriele Giannini (19th) returned at DAO Racing, deputising for the injured Lee Jackson.


There were no crashes in the session but both Jamie Davis and Luke hedger stopped o track with technical issues.

2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - FP2
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)1m 25.497s
2Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.007s
3Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.166s
4Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.220s
5Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.305s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.322s
7Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.359s
8Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+0.471s
9Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.472s
10Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.584s
11Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.615s
12Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.620s
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.782s
14Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.865s
15Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+0.901s
16Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.288s
17Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.392s
18John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.786s
19Gabriele GianniniITADAO Racing (Honda)+1.872s
20Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.002s
21Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+2.067s
22Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.471s
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+3.110s
24Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+3.131s
25Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+5.429s

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 25.858
BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022 - QSP) 1m 25.457s

Cadwell Park in 2024:

Round 8:

Qualifying: 1 O’Halloran (2 Ryde, 3 Nesbitt)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Jackson, 3 Jackson)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

FP1

The first session was close at the top, with long term leader Ray coming out in P1, but only 0.031s faster than rival Ryde.

Tommy Bridewell was behind the Yamaha duo, top Honda in the first session in third. Stacey and Haslam completed the top five.

There was little late progression with drops of rain in sector three heading into the final ten minutes.

There was a long stoppage with a red flag needed for Blaze Baker’s fall st Mansfield, with the South African taken to the medical centre for checks.

There was only one other crash - Max Cook had a late spill, also at Mansfield, at the chequered flag. A technical issue  limited track time for Richrad Kerr.


There is no Sencat Aprilia team at Cadwell Park - having released a statement before the event stating they were parking their Superbike with immediate effect, unable to run Lewis Rollo, who remains unfit.

2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - FP1
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 25.881s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.031s
3Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.113s
4Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+0.334s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.414s
6Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.448s
7Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.460s
8Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.679s
9Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.734s
10Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.831s
11Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.943s
12Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+1.026s
13Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.119s
14Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.181s
15Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+1.250s
16Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.566s
17Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.617s
18Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.683s
19Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.087s
20John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.136s
21Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.435s
22Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.779s
23Gabriele GianniniITADAO Racing (Honda)+2.838s
24Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+3.381s
25Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.045s

