2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Practice Results
Results from the two practice sessions on day one of round seven of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, which saw Kyle Ryde finish on top at Cadwell Park.
The Bank Holiday race weekend saw British Superbikes practice on a Saturday for Cadwell Park, with a tactically brilliant Kyle Ryde leaping to the top of the standings at the end of the session to head directly to Q2 with the top time.
The early part of the session saw few improvements with only Billy McConnell and Scott Redding going quicker. That left the Nitrous Competitions rider second to Bradley Ray on FP1 times.
That part of the session saw Ryde trying to lap consistently on old tyres before putting in a new set for a run at pole - mimicking what he will need in the Superpole format, in action at Cadwell Park.
The lap jumped him to the top of the timesheets - a 1m 25.497s best - better than the current lap record, but not the existing Superpole lap, just. Reigning champion Ryde, who picked up his first win of the year at the last meeting at Thruxton, then returned to the pits.
That left Ray, who had lead the way after his best FP2 effort second, just 0.007s slower for Raceways Yamaha.
Tommy Bridewell broke the Yamaha domination, with his lap sending him up the timesheets to third for Honda Racing UK, gaining two places from fifth at the teams home race.
Charlie Nesbitt was fourth quickest for MasterMac Honda, competing a strong day.
Scott Redding was not deterred by his big testing moment on Friday at a ‘bogey’ track for the rider. Putting in a huge 38 laps, after a drop out of the top twelve the PBM Ducati rider bounced back for fifth.
The BSB bikes had been at the Lincolnshire track on the Friday for a test day, which saw Leon Haslam finish fastest. Metronomic over the session, the Moto Rapido rider wad the best of the Ducati riders in sixth.
A double winner at Thruxton, Danny Kent got off to a slower start but seventh overall was still just 0.359s off the lead time in a close session for McAMS Yamaha.
Storm Stacey was the top BMW after finding small gains on the Bathams AJN bike in eighth, while Christian Iddon improved after spending much of the session on the bubble for ninth, the top AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.
Andrew Irwin completed the top ten on the second Honda Racing UK bike, with the remaining two progression spaces going to Rory Skinner for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati and Glenn Irwin on his first outing at Cadwell Park on a Yamaha.
Josh Brookes flirted with the top twelve earlier in the session but just missed out in 13th for DAO Racing.
Gabriele Giannini (19th) returned at DAO Racing, deputising for the injured Lee Jackson.
There were no crashes in the session but both Jamie Davis and Luke hedger stopped o track with technical issues.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|1m 25.497s
|2
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.007s
|3
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.166s
|4
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.220s
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+0.305s
|6
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+0.322s
|7
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.359s
|8
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+0.471s
|9
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.472s
|10
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.584s
|11
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.615s
|12
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.620s
|13
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.782s
|14
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.865s
|15
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+0.901s
|16
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+1.288s
|17
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.392s
|18
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.786s
|19
|Gabriele Giannini
|ITA
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.872s
|20
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+2.002s
|21
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+2.067s
|22
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+2.471s
|23
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+3.110s
|24
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+3.131s
Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:
Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 25.858
BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022 - QSP) 1m 25.457s
Cadwell Park in 2024:
Round 8:
Qualifying: 1 O’Halloran (2 Ryde, 3 Nesbitt)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Jackson, 3 Jackson)
Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)
FP1
The first session was close at the top, with long term leader Ray coming out in P1, but only 0.031s faster than rival Ryde.
Tommy Bridewell was behind the Yamaha duo, top Honda in the first session in third. Stacey and Haslam completed the top five.
There was little late progression with drops of rain in sector three heading into the final ten minutes.
There was a long stoppage with a red flag needed for Blaze Baker’s fall st Mansfield, with the South African taken to the medical centre for checks.
There was only one other crash - Max Cook had a late spill, also at Mansfield, at the chequered flag. A technical issue limited track time for Richrad Kerr.
There is no Sencat Aprilia team at Cadwell Park - having released a statement before the event stating they were parking their Superbike with immediate effect, unable to run Lewis Rollo, who remains unfit.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1m 25.881s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.031s
|3
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.113s
|4
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+0.334s
|5
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+0.414s
|6
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.448s
|7
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.460s
|8
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.679s
|9
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.734s
|10
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.831s
|11
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.943s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+1.026s
|13
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+1.119s
|14
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.181s
|15
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+1.250s
|16
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+1.566s
|17
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.617s
|18
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+1.683s
|19
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+2.087s
|20
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+2.136s
|21
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+2.435s
|22
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.779s
|23
|Gabriele Giannini
|ITA
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+2.838s
|24
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+3.381s
|25
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|+5.045s