Bradley Ray targeted for exciting WorldSBK move - and it’s not with Yamaha

Bradley Ray could compete on the world stage again next season.

The British Superbike Championship leader is being targeted for a switch back into the World Superbike Championship in 2026.

Intriguing, the move is not on a Yamaha.

BMW have set their sights on Ray for a race seat in WorldSBK next year, according to Motosprint.

BMW have replaced Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will move into MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha, with Danilo Petrucci.

But BMW are also expected to let go Razgatlioglu’s current teammate Michael van der Mark.

The need for a second rider, alongside Petrucci, has taken them to Ray.

“Intense contacts have been made with the team,” Motosprint report.

A decision is expected by autumn, they add.

Ray leads BSB, for the Raceways Yamaha team, heading into the Cadwell Park round this weekend.

Of course, he spent 2023 and 2023 in WorldSBK on a Yamaha.

Those two seasons for the Motoxracing did not go to plan, but Ray has delivered a reminder of his qualities this season in BSB.

That has not gone unnoticed by BMW who could give him a second chance at world level.