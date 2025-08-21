BSB podiums, wins “got to be the target” for Tommy Bridewell

BSB podiums and wins are “the target” for Tommy Bridewell and Honda, the Devizes rider says.

2023 BSB Champion Bridewell is yet to win in 2025 with Honda and has only three podium finishes this season.

Currently sitting seventh in the championship ahead of this weekend’s (23–25 August) Cadwell Park round, Bridewell now returns to a circuit he was victorious at in 2024.

“Cadwell Park is a track that I enjoy riding and traditionally go well on,” Bridewell said.

“It was nice to be able to take a couple of podiums last year, especially the win, in front of so many of the factory staff who don’t always get to come to the races.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not where we would want to be in the championship points at this stage, but we’ve had a test and we’ve put a lot of thought into what we’ve learnt from the first half of the season.

“We’ll just have to chip away in every session and keep our focus on where it needs to be – which is reaching the podium and winning races. That’s got to be the target.”

Irwin “gathering momentum”

Andrew Irwin left Thruxton in a positive mood after three top-10s, including two top-sixes, at the Hampshire track.

The Northern Irish rider is hoping to continue his positive momentum at Cadwell Park, where last year he didn’t race after crashing in FP3.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend, we’ve taken some steps forward recently and I feel like I’m gathering momentum towards reaching the podium for the first time this year,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The team is working hard and doing as much as they can at the track and at Louth to give us all the best package possible.

“I’m working hard on and off the track and I think we can be confident of a strong weekend.

“Cadwell Park is unique, there’s nothing really to compare with it anywhere in the world, it’s incredibly narrow with the Mountain jump and the fast, flowing sections as well. It’s always a balance to get the bike handling how you need it.”