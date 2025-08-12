Tommy Bridewell makes reversion admission after Thruxton BSB

Honda Racing UK’s Tommy Bridewell says he reverted to 2024 settings at the Thruxton BSB.

The 2023 BSB Champion and 2024 runner-up remains winless in the 2025 season, and the laps he led in last weekend’s Race 1 at Thruxton were the first he’d led all season aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

Afterwards, Bridewell said the performance he showed in Race 1 came after a reversion in settings to what he was running in 2024, but they were ultimately changes that did not yield a podium for the Devizes rider.

Bridewell ultimately took 4-11-10 results across the three races which saw him pick up a long lap equivalent time penalty in Race 2 for contact with Fraser Rogers which resulted in a crash for the TAG Honda rider.

“Coming into this weekend having put the bike back to my 2024 settings felt like a big step forward,” Tommy Bridewell said.

“What that meant was, after leading the first race yesterday, I felt like we had a podium in us today.

“In the end, I was at the limit and over it on every lap, and no matter what I tried, it was just impossible to go any faster.

“So, we’ll have to rethink it and aim to improve at Cadwell Park.”

Irwin “frustrated” at Race 3 missed opportunity

Andrew Irwin was, on paper, as competitive as he’d been all season at Thruxton, the circuit that saw him victorious for the first time in BSB back in 2019.

5-6-7 results marked the Northern Irish rider’s strongest weekend of the season, but he felt more was possible in Race 3.

“It feels strange to say that, after the best points-scoring round of my season so far, I’m honestly a little frustrated,” he explained after Race 3.

“In the last race, if I hadn’t got pushed back to 14th and then used the tyre up getting back up through the field, I honestly think we had a podium in us.

“The bike was really, really good, which makes not getting that podium hurt a bit.

“But my guys did a fantastic job, they built a bike that really worked for us today. I’m really grateful to them and I hope we can continue to carry the momentum that we’ve been building since Knockhill.”