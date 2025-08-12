Scott Redding explains what Glenn Irwin told him about PBM Ducati break-up

Scott Redding explains PBM Ducati's Plan A before Glenn Irwin split

Scott Redding
Scott Redding

Scott Redding has shed light from his perspective on Glenn Irwin’s surprise split from PBM Ducati.

The British Superbike Championship team never officially confirmed their intended plan for when Irwin returned from injury.

Redding, initially a temporary replacement, was confirmed to stay for the rest of the season but PBM Ducati only had one bike.

That problem was solved in surprise fashion when Irwin and PBM Ducati abruptly split, and he joined Nitrous Competitions Racing on a Yamaha.

But Redding is the first voice to confirm the plan - at least, as he expected - for PBM Ducati to run two bikes.

“I expected to come here with Glenn,” Redding told TNT Sports at Thruxton last weekend.

“ Then I heard the news that Glenn was not going to be with me, but would be here.

“It was a bit of a shock to me, to be honest. But I am just doing what I can do…

“We still talk quite a lot. He said it’s nothing against me or him.

“Which is sound because I’d never want to take a ride from a guy who was injured, and I made that clear.

“But he wanted to come back, and he’s coming back!”

Glenn Irwin and Jordan Bird have their say on BSB split

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

The dispute that led to Irwin and PBM Ducati parting company centred on when he should return to racing after undergoing pelvic surgery.

A crash at Snetterton initially seemed like it would rule Irwin out long-term but he swiftly announced a plan to race soon, which his team disagreed with.

Jordan Bird told TNT Sports: “Unfortunately we just had a little bit of a disagreement between both parties.

“I felt more comfortable asking Glenn to wait a couple of rounds to return to full fitness, let’s say.

“My concern was him being fit to race competitively, and fit to crash.

“He saw that he was ready to go. We respected that. He decided it was time to go elsewhere. We support that decision.

“He has got to look after himself, his family and his future.

“Full focus for us is now on Scott.”

Irwin said while wearing Yamaha leathers: “It’s quite clear that, where I was, things weren’t ideal for anyone.

“I started to have a little look at what was going around. There was a joke about riding a Yamaha at Thruxton. I said ‘good one’ because it wasn’t in the pipeline.

“As things developed, every cloud has a silver lining. As it became clear I wouldn’t be racing with my original plans, this opportunity came to life.

“It is so, so refreshing.”

Redding won a race at Brands Hatch for PBM Ducati in Irwin’s absence.

Last weekend at Thruxton, he finished 11th, seventh and eighth at a track which Yamaha always enjoy more than Ducati.

Irwin, on his Yamaha debut and his first race round after surgery, was 16th, 15th and 17th.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Fabled Valentino Rossi MotoGP record teetering under pressure from Marc Marquez
2h ago
Valentino Rossi
BSB News
Scott Redding explains what Glenn Irwin told him about PBM Ducati break-up
2h ago
Scott Redding
MotoGP News
MotoGP make TV streaming announcement which US fans will be buzzing about
2h ago
Ai Ogura
NASCAR News
Teen sensation tipped to end Shane van Gisbergen’s domination on NASCAR road courses
2h ago
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse
F1 News
F1 sprint race shake-up is being mulled over, but it's a polarising idea
3h ago
The last F1 sprint race in Belgium was uneventful

More News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo "disconnects brain" to achieve special MotoGP feat
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
Mercedes point to secret value of Valtteri Bottas which TV cameras won't see
3h ago
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP News
Nicky Hayden’s epic classic bike auctioned for punchy six-figure price
5h ago
Nicky Hayden's auctioned Ducati
MotoGP News
“Rumour” spread of unlikely Moto2 star “on shopping list” for MotoGP teams
6h ago
Senna Agius
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta addresses KTM quit claim with Valentino Rossi's VR46 in the mix
6h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.