Injured BSB duo caught up in worrying Thruxton crash receive heartfelt messages

Fans and paddock personnel have sent their well-wishes to two riders who sustained injuries in the British Superbike Championship on Sunday.

Danny Webb and Blaze Baker were caught up in an accident in Race 2 which sent one motorcycle spiralling vertically.

Baker initially highsided leaving Webb with no chance to avoid his out of control bike.

Both riders were diagnosed with a concussion afterwards, and additionally Webb dislocated his shoulders.

They were obviously both withdrawn from Race 3 later on Sunday, although Baker was able to watch with his team.

“Speedy recovery to Danny Webb, was good seeing him out on the superbikes,” was a message that the rider shared via his social media.

“Get well soon,” Baker shared on Instagram.

“Hope everyone is OK,” a concerned fan wrote.

“All the best to the both of them but massive well done to Marshalls and medical staff. They were on the ball,” an astute observer pointed out.

In Race 1 on Saturday, Webb finished 24th representing the Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing team on an Aprilia. Baker was 21st for NP Racing Honda.

Webb was debuting in Moto3 as a replacement for the injured Lewis Rollo. He has previously competed in 125cc and Moto3 classes, and the FIM Endurance Championship.

Baker is a South African Supersport champion who debuted in BSB this year.