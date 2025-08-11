Injured BSB duo caught up in worrying Thruxton crash receive heartfelt messages

Two riders injured in British Superbike Championship round at Thruxton

BSB
BSB

Fans and paddock personnel have sent their well-wishes to two riders who sustained injuries in the British Superbike Championship on Sunday.

Danny Webb and Blaze Baker were caught up in an accident in Race 2 which sent one motorcycle spiralling vertically.

Baker initially highsided leaving Webb with no chance to avoid his out of control bike.

Both riders were diagnosed with a concussion afterwards, and additionally Webb dislocated his shoulders.

They were obviously both withdrawn from Race 3 later on Sunday, although Baker was able to watch with his team.

“Speedy recovery to Danny Webb, was good seeing him out on the superbikes,” was a message that the rider shared via his social media.

“Get well soon,” Baker shared on Instagram.

“Hope everyone is OK,” a concerned fan wrote.

“All the best to the both of them but massive well done to Marshalls and medical staff. They were on the ball,” an astute observer pointed out.

In Race 1 on Saturday, Webb finished 24th representing the Sencat/In Competition by Swan Racing team on an Aprilia. Baker was 21st for NP Racing Honda.

Webb was debuting in Moto3 as a replacement for the injured Lewis Rollo. He has previously competed in 125cc and Moto3 classes, and the FIM Endurance Championship.

Baker is a South African Supersport champion who debuted in BSB this year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
A Ducati rider was "so far away" but is now threatening to upstage rivals
9m ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Racing Bulls clarify ‘easy to drive’ claim which Max Verstappen spotted
13m ago
Max Verstappen
BSB News
Injured BSB duo caught up in worrying Thruxton crash receive heartfelt messages
28m ago
BSB
F1 News
Toto Wolff drops ‘watch this space’ hint about Valtteri Bottas F1 return
54m ago
Toto Wolff
BSB News
Glenn Irwin after Yamaha BSB debut: “I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus!”
54m ago
Glenn Irwin, Nirtous Competition, 2025 Thruxton BSB

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sets record straight on why he sent documents to Ferrari F1
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve to race at Goodwood Revival festival
1h ago
Jacques Villeneuve
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in spotlight to tackle Austrian MotoGP brake rule
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
RR News
Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness had mixed luck in truck race outing
1h ago
John McGuinness, International Truck Prix
NASCAR News
Connor Zilisch’s health update after shocking fall during NASCAR victory celebrations
1h ago
Connor Zilisch