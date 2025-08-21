Davey Todd considers Bol d’Or possibilities: “I would love to”
After contesting the Suzuka 8 Hours, Davey Todd is considering racing the Bol d’Or.
Davey Todd says he “would love to” race the Bol d’Or endurance race after getting his first taste of the Endurance World Championship at the Suzuka 8 Hours.
Riding for the Autorace Ube Racing Team in place of Hannes Soomer, Todd’s Suzuka debut ended in a respectable sixth place having only turned up at the final test to get acquainted with the endurance-spec BMW M1000 RR, Bridgestone tyres, and Suzuka circuit.
The British rider says that endurance racing has been something on his radar for a while, and that the final round of the EWC, the Bol d’Or at Paul Ricard, is a race he would like to compete in.
The complication for Todd this year is a clash with the Assen BSB round, but the TT winner assures that the Le Castellet race is one that he would like to do.
“I would love to [do the Bol d’Or],” Todd said, speaking to FIMEWC.com.
“I’ve made no bones about it really that I’ve always wanted to do some endurance races.
“I don’t know if it’s a road racer thing because we’ve seen in the past a lot of TT racers racing in endurance, but it’s been on my radar for a long time.
“I actually got the call up a couple of years ago to do the Bol d’Or but I had to cancel on it because I got a call up to go and do BSB, so I was gutted really that I passed up on the opportunity.
“I don’t really want to do that again, we’ve got to see what works out and what we can do.
“If I get the call up to do Bol d’Or I’ll have to consider that when it comes but I’m just focusing on what I am doing now.”