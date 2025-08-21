Davey Todd considers Bol d’Or possibilities: “I would love to”

After contesting the Suzuka 8 Hours, Davey Todd is considering racing the Bol d’Or.

Davey Todd, 2025 North West 200, podium.
Davey Todd, 2025 North West 200, podium.
© Crash Media Group

Davey Todd says he “would love to” race the Bol d’Or endurance race after getting his first taste of the Endurance World Championship at the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Riding for the Autorace Ube Racing Team in place of Hannes Soomer, Todd’s Suzuka debut ended in a respectable sixth place having only turned up at the final test to get acquainted with the endurance-spec BMW M1000 RR, Bridgestone tyres, and Suzuka circuit.

The British rider says that endurance racing has been something on his radar for a while, and that the final round of the EWC, the Bol d’Or at Paul Ricard, is a race he would like to compete in.

The complication for Todd this year is a clash with the Assen BSB round, but the TT winner assures that the Le Castellet race is one that he would like to do.

“I would love to [do the Bol d’Or],” Todd said, speaking to FIMEWC.com.

“I’ve made no bones about it really that I’ve always wanted to do some endurance races.

“I don’t know if it’s a road racer thing because we’ve seen in the past a lot of TT racers racing in endurance, but it’s been on my radar for a long time.

“I actually got the call up a couple of years ago to do the Bol d’Or but I had to cancel on it because I got a call up to go and do BSB, so I was gutted really that I passed up on the opportunity.

“I don’t really want to do that again, we’ve got to see what works out and what we can do.

“If I get the call up to do Bol d’Or I’ll have to consider that when it comes but I’m just focusing on what I am doing now.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Can Fermin Aldeguer turn rookie "opportunity" into MotoGP victory in Hungary?
3m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini on his KTM turnaround: ‘If bike changes don’t work, you’re the problem’
14m ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Are Alpine set to go head-to-head with Cadillac for this Franco Colapinto replacement?
20m ago
Franco Colapinto
Moto2 News
Ex-Moto2 title contender secures move to return to class in 2026
22m ago
Sergio Garcia, 2025 Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
Kyle Busch not facing ‘additional pressure’ to make NASCAR playoff cut
28m ago
Kyle Busch

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia “still analysing” mystery Marco Bezzecchi Austria MotoGP issue
45m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff makes stark admission about Mercedes’ form in current F1 era
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
F1 News
McLaren F1 rivalry tipped to “explode” as title race intensifies
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller warns Yamaha over 2026 MotoGP seat: “I’ve been more than patient”
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'not like Carlos Sainz' as Ferrari admit they underestimated switch
2h ago
Carlos Sainz