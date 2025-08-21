Davey Todd considers Bol d’Or possibilities: “I would love to”

Davey Todd says he “would love to” race the Bol d’Or endurance race after getting his first taste of the Endurance World Championship at the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Riding for the Autorace Ube Racing Team in place of Hannes Soomer, Todd’s Suzuka debut ended in a respectable sixth place having only turned up at the final test to get acquainted with the endurance-spec BMW M1000 RR, Bridgestone tyres, and Suzuka circuit.

The British rider says that endurance racing has been something on his radar for a while, and that the final round of the EWC, the Bol d’Or at Paul Ricard, is a race he would like to compete in.

The complication for Todd this year is a clash with the Assen BSB round, but the TT winner assures that the Le Castellet race is one that he would like to do.

“I would love to [do the Bol d’Or],” Todd said, speaking to FIMEWC.com.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve made no bones about it really that I’ve always wanted to do some endurance races.

“I don’t know if it’s a road racer thing because we’ve seen in the past a lot of TT racers racing in endurance, but it’s been on my radar for a long time.

“I actually got the call up a couple of years ago to do the Bol d’Or but I had to cancel on it because I got a call up to go and do BSB, so I was gutted really that I passed up on the opportunity.

“I don’t really want to do that again, we’ve got to see what works out and what we can do.

“If I get the call up to do Bol d’Or I’ll have to consider that when it comes but I’m just focusing on what I am doing now.”