Bradley Ray vows to rebound after toughest British Superbikes round of the year

Current British Superbike Championship points leader Bradley Ray makes a return to Cadwell Park this year after two years away.

Much is made of the unconventionality of the circuits that make up the BSB calendar but Cadwell Park perhaps stands above all others in this regard.

The Lincolnshire venue saw Ray put in one of BSB’s most memorable qualifying laps during the Superpole session in 2022 when he took pole position before going on to win Race 1.

Ray was also on the podium in Race 2 and Race 3 that year in second place, so has a strong history at the track, and enters this weekend’s round with a 26-point lead in the standings over Kyle Ryde.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Cadwell Park this weekend,” Bradley Ray told BritishSuperbike.com.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a circuit that I’ve missed a lot since being away in World Superbikes, there really isn’t another place like it!

“I haven’t been back there since 2022 so it will be nice to be back.”

The most recent round of the 2025 season in Thruxton was Ray’s most difficult of the season so far and the only one that has passed without him taking at least one win.

Ray therefore has his eyes on a return to the top step at Cadwell Park.

“Thruxton Sunday was really positive for us and we made a good step with the bike that’s going to help us in the coming rounds,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The track has been kind to me over the years, I’ve found a good feeling there in the past and as we return, I believe that we have everything at our disposal to be able to fight for wins and extend our gap at the top of the standings.”