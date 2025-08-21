Kyle Ryde targeting Bradley Ray at Cadwell Park BSB: “Let the battle commence”

Kyle Ryde is looking to capitalise on the championship momentum he gained at Thruxton at the Cadwell Park BSB.

Kyle Ryde, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

After reducing his points deficit at Thruxton, reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde is keen to continue building championship momentum this weekend (23–25 August) at Cadwell Park.

The Lincolnshire circuit is one that saw Ryde win two of the three races in 2024 and so it’s a round he feels strong ahead of; but he’s also aware of the strength of current championship leader Bradley Ray at the circuit.

“Cadwell was a great weekend for me last year, won one of the best trophies I have ever got, won the races and I am looking forward to it,” Ryde reflected, speaking to BritishSuperbike.com.

“Brad [Bradley Ray] is going to be fast there, he always has been, so it will be hard but we will be working hard and let the battle commence!”

Ryde had a decent three races in Thruxton and reduced his BSB points deficit to Ray to 26 points.

“The weekend at Thruxton was very good; the objective was to catch Brad in the championship, which we did,” Ryde said.

“Unfortunately, in the last race, I had some good speed but a pass that was just unfortunate from Danny [Kent] at the last corner, meant I went back to eighth and had to play catch up.

“All the hard work that I had done in the first 14 laps was all gone, so I did well to get back to fourth and didn’t lose that many points.

“I think I could have had the pace for three trophies but all in all it was a good weekend and we showed good speed from Friday onwards. I am happy going to Cadwell Park.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Can Fermin Aldeguer turn rookie "opportunity" into MotoGP victory in Hungary?
4m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini on his KTM turnaround: ‘If bike changes don’t work, you’re the problem’
14m ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Are Alpine set to go head-to-head with Cadillac for this Franco Colapinto replacement?
21m ago
Franco Colapinto
Moto2 News
Ex-Moto2 title contender secures move to return to class in 2026
23m ago
Sergio Garcia, 2025 Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
Kyle Busch not facing ‘additional pressure’ to make NASCAR playoff cut
29m ago
Kyle Busch

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia “still analysing” mystery Marco Bezzecchi Austria MotoGP issue
46m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff makes stark admission about Mercedes’ form in current F1 era
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
F1 News
McLaren F1 rivalry tipped to “explode” as title race intensifies
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller warns Yamaha over 2026 MotoGP seat: “I’ve been more than patient”
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'not like Carlos Sainz' as Ferrari admit they underestimated switch
2h ago
Carlos Sainz