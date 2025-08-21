Kyle Ryde targeting Bradley Ray at Cadwell Park BSB: “Let the battle commence”

After reducing his points deficit at Thruxton, reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde is keen to continue building championship momentum this weekend (23–25 August) at Cadwell Park.

The Lincolnshire circuit is one that saw Ryde win two of the three races in 2024 and so it’s a round he feels strong ahead of; but he’s also aware of the strength of current championship leader Bradley Ray at the circuit.

“Cadwell was a great weekend for me last year, won one of the best trophies I have ever got, won the races and I am looking forward to it,” Ryde reflected, speaking to BritishSuperbike.com.

“Brad [Bradley Ray] is going to be fast there, he always has been, so it will be hard but we will be working hard and let the battle commence!”

Ryde had a decent three races in Thruxton and reduced his BSB points deficit to Ray to 26 points.

“The weekend at Thruxton was very good; the objective was to catch Brad in the championship, which we did,” Ryde said.

“Unfortunately, in the last race, I had some good speed but a pass that was just unfortunate from Danny [Kent] at the last corner, meant I went back to eighth and had to play catch up.

“All the hard work that I had done in the first 14 laps was all gone, so I did well to get back to fourth and didn’t lose that many points.

“I think I could have had the pace for three trophies but all in all it was a good weekend and we showed good speed from Friday onwards. I am happy going to Cadwell Park.”