I had BSB lap record at Cadwell Park for 12 years, but...

After a Thruxton he has described as “quite positive”, Leon Haslam is aiming for the podium at Cadwell Park – a track he counts among his favourites.

Haslam has won nine times at Cadwell Park in his BSB career, including double wins in 2008 and 2018.

He also has Ducati success at the Lincolnshire track, but this was back in 2005–2007 – not only between 18 and 20 years ago and in a different era for BSB, but also in a very different era for Ducati which was racing its 999 twin-cylinder at the time compared to the V4 Panigale Haslam races for the Moto Rapido team in 2025.

“Cadwell Park is one of my favourite tracks,” Leon Haslam told BritishSuperbike.com ahead of the Cadwell Park race.

“I had the lap record there for 12 years, but of course I haven’t ridden a Ducati there for a long time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that Yamaha with Brad [Bradley Ray] and Kyle [Ryde] are strong there but we will be working hard to be in that mix and try and get back on the podium.”

Haslam explained that he was able to take satisfaction from Thruxton for being the best Ducati over the weekend, despite not finishing on the podium in any of the three races in Hampshire.

“I am actually looking forward to Cadwell Park,” Haslam said.

“Knockhill was a low point of the season, but Thruxton was honestly quite positive.

“Realistically it should have been three top-fives, but with the penalty in Race 1 and a little bit of an issue with two laps to go in Race 2, it was a ninth and an eighth and then a sixth in the last race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We were the top Ducati and, at Thruxton, being in the top-10 on a Ducati is a positive weekend, and we were still in the fight with a few laps to go, so I was happy with that.”