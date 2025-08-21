I had BSB lap record at Cadwell Park for 12 years, but...

Leon Haslam says the podium is his target at the Cadwell Park BSB.

Leon Haslam, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Leon Haslam, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

After a Thruxton he has described as “quite positive”, Leon Haslam is aiming for the podium at Cadwell Park – a track he counts among his favourites.

Haslam has won nine times at Cadwell Park in his BSB career, including double wins in 2008 and 2018.

He also has Ducati success at the Lincolnshire track, but this was back in 2005–2007 – not only between 18 and 20 years ago and in a different era for BSB, but also in a very different era for Ducati which was racing its 999 twin-cylinder at the time compared to the V4 Panigale Haslam races for the Moto Rapido team in 2025.

“Cadwell Park is one of my favourite tracks,” Leon Haslam told BritishSuperbike.com ahead of the Cadwell Park race.

“I had the lap record there for 12 years, but of course I haven’t ridden a Ducati there for a long time.

“We know that Yamaha with Brad [Bradley Ray] and Kyle [Ryde] are strong there but we will be working hard to be in that mix and try and get back on the podium.”

Haslam explained that he was able to take satisfaction from Thruxton for being the best Ducati over the weekend, despite not finishing on the podium in any of the three races in Hampshire.

“I am actually looking forward to Cadwell Park,” Haslam said.

“Knockhill was a low point of the season, but Thruxton was honestly quite positive.

“Realistically it should have been three top-fives, but with the penalty in Race 1 and a little bit of an issue with two laps to go in Race 2, it was a ninth and an eighth and then a sixth in the last race.

“We were the top Ducati and, at Thruxton, being in the top-10 on a Ducati is a positive weekend, and we were still in the fight with a few laps to go, so I was happy with that.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Can Fermin Aldeguer turn rookie "opportunity" into MotoGP victory in Hungary?
6m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini on his KTM turnaround: ‘If bike changes don’t work, you’re the problem’
17m ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Are Alpine set to go head-to-head with Cadillac for this Franco Colapinto replacement?
23m ago
Franco Colapinto
Moto2 News
Ex-Moto2 title contender secures move to return to class in 2026
25m ago
Sergio Garcia, 2025 Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
Kyle Busch not facing ‘additional pressure’ to make NASCAR playoff cut
31m ago
Kyle Busch

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia “still analysing” mystery Marco Bezzecchi Austria MotoGP issue
48m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff makes stark admission about Mercedes’ form in current F1 era
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
F1 News
McLaren F1 rivalry tipped to “explode” as title race intensifies
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller warns Yamaha over 2026 MotoGP seat: “I’ve been more than patient”
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'not like Carlos Sainz' as Ferrari admit they underestimated switch
2h ago
Carlos Sainz