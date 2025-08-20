Danny Kent puts faith in a Yamaha test for “challenging” Cadwell Park BSB

Cadwell Park has proven a “challenging” venue for Danny Kent in BSB by his own admission, but the McAMS Yamaha rider is confident ahead of this weekend’s (25–25 August) race at the Lincolnshire track after a test there earlier in the year.

Kent’s best BSB result at Cadwell Park is only 14th, having taken one of those in 2022 when riding a Suzuki and another last year aboard the McAMS Yamaha.

Indeed, those two seasons are the only ones in which Kent has actually raced at Cadwell, having missed the 2023 edition after he cut his season short that year while competing in a team he put together himself.

“I’m looking forward to getting back aboard the Yamaha R1 at Cadwell Park this weekend,” Kent told BritishSuperbike.com ahead of this weekend’s race.

“It’s always been a challenging track for us, but our test there earlier in the year has given us some confidence as we head into the weekend.”

Kent goes to Cadwell Park off the back of his first wins of the season at Thruxton, where he won both Sunday races. This serves as an an additional mental boost, the former Moto3 World Champion said.

“Thruxton was a whirlwind of a weekend; we showed what we know we are capable of and delivered a huge dose of confidence as we head into the remainder of the year,” said Kent.

“This weekend, we’ll work hard to maintain our improved position in the championship standings and aim to improve on our efforts from last season.”