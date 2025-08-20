Danny Kent puts faith in a Yamaha test for “challenging” Cadwell Park BSB

Danny Kent says a test at Cadwell Park gives him “confidence” ahead of this weekend’s BSB race there.

Danny Kent, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Danny Kent, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Cadwell Park has proven a “challenging” venue for Danny Kent in BSB by his own admission, but the McAMS Yamaha rider is confident ahead of this weekend’s (25–25 August) race at the Lincolnshire track after a test there earlier in the year.

Kent’s best BSB result at Cadwell Park is only 14th, having taken one of those in 2022 when riding a Suzuki and another last year aboard the McAMS Yamaha.

Indeed, those two seasons are the only ones in which Kent has actually raced at Cadwell, having missed the 2023 edition after he cut his season short that year while competing in a team he put together himself.

“I’m looking forward to getting back aboard the Yamaha R1 at Cadwell Park this weekend,” Kent told BritishSuperbike.com ahead of this weekend’s race.

“It’s always been a challenging track for us, but our test there earlier in the year has given us some confidence as we head into the weekend.”

Kent goes to Cadwell Park off the back of his first wins of the season at Thruxton, where he won both Sunday races. This serves as an an additional mental boost, the former Moto3 World Champion said.

“Thruxton was a whirlwind of a weekend; we showed what we know we are capable of and delivered a huge dose of confidence as we head into the remainder of the year,” said Kent.

“This weekend, we’ll work hard to maintain our improved position in the championship standings and aim to improve on our efforts from last season.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller breathes sigh of relief, Yamaha miss out on signing his replacement
21m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Cadillac near Valtteri Bottas deal, "F1 drivers the least of their problems"
27m ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 Feature
Five F1 rule changes which would cause a drastic shake-up
40m ago
McLaren, Ferrari
F1 News
I drove three F1 races for Red Bull, but Yuki Tsunoda has 'worst performance ever'
41m ago
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
F1 News
Toto Wolff “hated” negotiating with Lewis Hamilton because of one "problem"
56m ago
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP legend hails Marc Marquez’s ‘courage’ to ‘refuse a lot of money’
57m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Moto2 News
Moto2 team set for double change in 2026 amid Deniz Oncu rumours
1h ago
Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Can Kimi Antonelli break this Lewis Hamilton F1 record by the end of the season?
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli
BSB News
Danny Kent puts faith in a Yamaha test for “challenging” Cadwell Park BSB
1h ago
Danny Kent, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
RR News
“Heartbroken” Manx GP racer feels like he has “let down” his team after crash
1h ago
Manx GP