Lee Jackson to miss Cadwell Park BSB, replacement is announced

Lee Jackson has been ruled out of the Cadwell Park BSB as he continues to recover from injuries sustained at Brands Hatch and will be replaced by Gabriele Giannini at DAO Racing.

Cadwell Park is Lincolnshire rider Jackson’s home round on the BSB calendar, but after missing the Thruxton round through the injuries he picked up in the final race of the weekend at Brands Hatch Jackson will be again forced to sit out this weekend (23–25 August).

Giannini already replaced Jackson at Thruxton, where he crashed out of Race 1 but was in the top-20 in Race 3, and so makes sense as a replacement at DAO Racing also at Cadwell Park, even if the Italian has no experience of the circuit.

“I’m really happy to be back with DAO Racing for my second BSB round, this time at Cadwell Park,” said Giannini.

“Thruxton was a tricky weekend, with all the challenges that come from the first time working with a new team, bike, and in a new championship.

“At the same time, it gave me valuable experience and a solid base to build on.”

Giannini is under no illusions about the challenge he faces this weekend at Cadwell Park, one of the trickiest circuits on the BSB calendar.

“I know Cadwell Park is a demanding track, with its unique layout and technical sections, but I see that as another opportunity to progress,” Giannini said.

“I want to thank the team again for trusting me and giving me this chance.

“My goal is to take another step forward, keep learning from every session, and build on the work we started together.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish Lee [Jackson] a speedy recovery.”

DAO Racing Team Manager Jonny Bagnall added: “Due to Lee’s [Jackson] injuries sustained at Brands Hatch, he is sadly missing his home round at Cadwell Park. We are fully behind his recovery and supporting him every step of the way.

“This left the door open for Gabriele [Giannini] to return after making his BSB debut at Thruxton.

“The team were impressed with his performance there, considering his lack of experience in the series and didn’t have any doubt with offering him the opportunity to return this weekend.

“We are really looking forward to seeing how he can perform on his first visit to probably one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar.”