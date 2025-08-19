Aprilia BSB team pulls out ahead of Cadwell Park

The Sencat by Swan Racing team has announced that it will not compete at this weekend’s Cadwell Park BSB round.

The team is the only one running the Aprilia RSV4 1100 in BSB this season, but it has been without its full-time rider, Lewis Rollo, on many occasions this season as the Scottish rider Rollo had made his return at Knockhill and raced also at Brands Hatch, but at Thruxton he was replaced again, this time by Danny Webb who crashed in Race 2 and suffered a shoulder dislocation and concussion.

The injury to Webb means that the team would need to field a new rider at Cadwell Park, which in a statement it explained it didn’t feel was worthwhile.

“The team management have taken the decision to park the Aprilia RSV4 Superbike with immediate effect,” a statement from the Sencat by Swan Racing team reads.

“As already communicated, by mutual agreement we had decided a few weeks back not to run Lewis Rollo as he is still not one hundred percent fit to ride in a competitive manner.

“Following Danny’s [Webb] crash at Thruxton the whole team felt a little deflated as we had made a huge leap forward over the weekend and finally felt like the Aprilia project was moving in the right direction.

“However, having to put another rider out at Cadwell Park, who would potentially be unfamiliar with the bike, team and track seems pointless, especially with the teams plans for 2026, which we will release in a few weeks once finalised.

“We will still be continuing to race as planned with Lee [Johnston] and Freddie [Barnes[] on the Supersport bikes and Alfie [Davidson] on the Sportbike so by no means are we having any weekends off.

“We look forward to the rest of the season, our soon to be revealed plans for 2026 and most importantly, this weekend at Cadwell Park! See you all there!”