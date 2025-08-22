Scott Redding heads to bogey BSB track, “a circuit I haven’t performed at”

Scott Redding doesn’t yet have a standout memory from Cadwell Park.

He heads back for this weekend’s British Superbike Championship round knowing it isn’t a circuit which has favoured him.

Redding’s best result was fourth in 2019, his debut BSB year.

He returns as a PBM Ducati rider knowing the manufacturer typically struggles at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.

“Now to Cadwell Park, I’m quite excited actually,” Redding said. “It’s a circuit I haven’t podiumed at with BSB so my goal is try and get on the podium at Cadwell, as that would be a nice stepping stone.

“Another very British-style circuit which I’m excited to go to, I’m going to have to work hard for sure there.

“Hopefully we’ll have a bit more of a settled weekend, it's the second time working with my new crew, me understanding a the bike bit more and the set up, and some things we did with the bike at Thruxton, could maybe help on the other circuits too.

“Cadwell was never an easy track for me because it’s so different to anything I’m used to. Obviously I raced there in 2019 and I haven’t been back yet, so it’s not going to be easy to achieve my goals, but I think we can do a good job and Cadwell is always a great one for the fans so I look forward to it.”

Scott Redding: 'The tyre fell off a cliff...'

Last time out at Thruxton, Redding finished 11th, seventh and eighth.

“Thruxton was overall a good enough weekend for me and the team,” he said.

“Obviously with a lot of things changing just before the weekend, we approached the race weekend in the best possible way with no pressure.

“Thruxton is a very iconic circuit; it’s different to anything else that we race on, even for me in Worlds. It’s a fun track but it’s very different. Again, we had to understand a lot and change the bike a lot actually for the final race.

“My goal was to try to be in the top-six at Thruxton, we were close but not close enough. I think that’s a bit of the style of Thruxton - it is a bit of a chess game. Also for saving tyres we know it’s one of the hardest circuits for our bike, but we still did the maximum we could do.

“We were fighting through the race, so to come away with three point finishes there, the team was happy enough with that because they know how difficult it is.

“To be honest I was in the fight in the last race and I thought ‘the Ducati hasn’t been on the podium at Thruxton for a long time’, but with two laps to go the tyre just fell off a cliff.

“But, sometimes if you want to make results you have got to take a chance and I was really pushing to the maximum, so that was great.

“The crowds at Thruxton were huge, it was great to see so many people attending the races with such a good feedback from everyone, and it goes to show we’re doing some great racing in BSB and I’m enjoying being a part of that.”