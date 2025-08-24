Peter Hickman hits a BSB track as Isle of Man TT crash consigned to history

Peter Hickman has taken a huge step forwards with his recovery from injury by riding at Cadwell Park.

Hickman rode in Friday night’s official British Superbike Championship test at the Lincolnshire circuit which hosts this weekend’s racing.

Hickman will not be involved in the races but his presence in the test is a significant milestone in his comeback.

He has been out of action since a scary crash in a practice session at the Isle of Man TT.

Multiple injuries included a left leg fractures, a vertebra fracture, right ankle fractures, and hand fractures.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hickman also required a separate procedure on nerve damage stemming from his original crash.

But he was back on a bike at a track day at Cadwell Park earlier this month in a sign of things to come.

That has ramped up majorly by taking part in a test alongside rival BSB riders.

Peter Hickman

“Feels good to be back on the track together,” 8TEN Racing confirmed.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hickman said: “Had a mega evening with the team at Cadwell Park.

“35 laps completed in the official test on the BMW Stocker.”

Hickman has not raced in BSB since Round 2 at Donington Park this year, before the Isle of Man TT.

There is no timeline for his return to race action but he knows that four BSB rounds remain this season after Cadwell Park this weekend.

Donington and Assen host races in September, before Oulton Park and Brands Hatch in October.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hickman’s teammate at 8TEN Racing, Davey Todd, is in BSB action this weekend at Cadwell Park.

Todd has been practicising and qualifying all week on the Isle of Man for the Classic TT but interrupted that event for three days on his BMW for BSB.