2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Qualifying Results

British Superbikes qualifying for the seventh round at Cadwell Park saw a return to the Superpole format - with Bradley Ray making a statement with a new lap record.

Starting his lap as Eminem asked ‘Guess who’s back?’ in Without Me, the Raceways Yamaha rider gained his first Superpole since the Cadwell round of 2022.

Out on track 13th , with a change to the order after Leon Haslam crashed at Barn, bringing out the red flag for a clean-up Ray was not immediately fastest - his first sector was green -but a tidy lap on a different line, smooth in the middle of the track, saw the #28 tidy and fast, crossing the finish with a new lap record of 1m 25.329s.

That lap had to withstand two efforts to displace it - with Kyle Ryde originally due to be last on track. The reigning champion ran a similar line and time, but was just short of his own best of the weekend from where he topped FP2, leaving the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider second by just 0.195s.

