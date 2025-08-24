2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying at the seventh round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, which saw Bradley Ray quickest over one lap.
British Superbikes qualifying for the seventh round at Cadwell Park saw a return to the Superpole format - with Bradley Ray making a statement with a new lap record.
Starting his lap as Eminem asked ‘Guess who’s back?’ in Without Me, the Raceways Yamaha rider gained his first Superpole since the Cadwell round of 2022.
Out on track 13th , with a change to the order after Leon Haslam crashed at Barn, bringing out the red flag for a clean-up Ray was not immediately fastest - his first sector was green -but a tidy lap on a different line, smooth in the middle of the track, saw the #28 tidy and fast, crossing the finish with a new lap record of 1m 25.329s.
That lap had to withstand two efforts to displace it - with Kyle Ryde originally due to be last on track. The reigning champion ran a similar line and time, but was just short of his own best of the weekend from where he topped FP2, leaving the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider second by just 0.195s.
- Peter Hickman hits a BSB track as Isle of Man TT crash consigned to history
- 2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Practice Results
It was the home round for the Honda Racing UK team, from up the road in Louth, but the day had got off on the wrong foot for the team, with both bikes crashing in the FP3 session right before qualifying.
Rapid repairs saw Tommy Bridewell able to take to the track, with a lap which as the twelfth rider on track, took him to the top of the timesheets after a huge jump in the Mountain section, holding onto a front row start.
Danny Kent was the last rider shuffled out of the front row holding zone, the first truly smooth and clean lap of the session seeing the MCAMS rider to fourth.
It was Charlie Nesbitt who topped the FP3 session directly before qualifying, with Ryde a close second as the MasterMac rider chased him around the track. Nesbitt had plenty of time to get nervous as the rider due on track when the red flag came out, looking tight on track, he fell short of toppling then leader Kent, setting the fifth best lap.
Storm Stacey got to show off his top hat briefly before the top laps came in, the top BMW in sixth for the Bathams AJN team.
Rory Skinner also lead on his appearance for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati before being shuffled back to seventh overall.
Christian Iddon dropped to eighth, the to Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock, with his teammate Max Cook coming through Q1 for ninth and Andrew Irwin completing the top ten on the second rapidly repaired Honda Racing bike.
Leon Haslam had a technical issue, leading to having no time to his name in FP3 as the Moto Rapido Team rushed to fix the issue ahead of qualifying.
Haslam made it out on track, but was on the very edge, pushing hard he slipped off, with his leg holding the bike up before is skittled off towards the barrier, leaving the #91 last.
Redding had gone out next, but was moved to be the last rider out on track to get a new shot with a new tyre. The Hagar Ducati rider was close but hit the grass and ran across it in the run to the line, staying upright but only setting the tenth best time.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - Superpole Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1m 25.329s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.195s
|3
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.542s
|4
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.589s
|5
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+0.633s
|6
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|+0.655s
|7
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+0.686s
|8
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.753s
|9
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+0.871s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+0.881s
|11
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.136s
|12
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|+1.293s
|13
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.463s
|14
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+1.561s
|15
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+DNF
|Q1
|Pos
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|16
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|1m 26.812s
|17
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|1m 26.970s
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1m 27.000s
|19
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|1m 27.355s
|20
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|1m 27.844s
|21
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|1m 27.861s
|22
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|1m 28.742s
|23
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NLD
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|1m 29.174s
Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:
Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 25.858
BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022 - QSP) 1m 25.457s
New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha 2025 - QSP) 1m 25.329s
Cadwell Park in 2024:
Round 8:
Qualifying: 1 O’Halloran (2 Ryde, 3 Nesbitt)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Jackson, 3 Jackson)
Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Jackson)
Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)
Q1 - Max Cook sets lap, then sits out session in pits.
Cook gt out on track early, set a solid lap, the headed back to his Kawasaki garage, initially enjoying a buffer of over half a second the #30 was still 0.265s ahead at the chequered flag, with Billy McConnell coming closest.
A late exit did not affect John McPhee, the final rider to progress and the top rookie in qualifying.
Gabriele Giannini was the other rider to have a spill in FP3 and unable to turn his DAO racing bike around in time for Q1. It was a sorry day for the team with Josh Brookes unable to find the difference needed, fourth on the session for 16th on the grid.
Scott Swann stalked Brookes around the track, but to no avail, finishing fifth for 17th overall.
Blaze Baker was absent after his Saturday fall.
There is no Sencat Aprilia team at Cadwell Park - in a statement before the event they stated they were parking their Superbike with immediate effect, unable to run Lewis Rollo, who remains unfit.