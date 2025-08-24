2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the seventh round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, which saw Bradley Ray quickest over one lap.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes qualifying for the seventh round at Cadwell Park saw a return to the Superpole format -  with Bradley Ray making a statement with a new lap record.

Starting his lap as Eminem asked ‘Guess who’s back?’ in Without Me, the Raceways Yamaha rider gained his first Superpole since the Cadwell round of 2022.

Out on track 13th , with a change to the order after Leon Haslam crashed at Barn, bringing out the red flag for a clean-up Ray was not immediately fastest - his first sector was green -but a tidy lap on a different line, smooth in the middle of the track, saw the #28 tidy and fast, crossing the finish with a new lap record of 1m 25.329s.

That lap had to withstand two efforts to displace it - with Kyle Ryde originally due to be last on track. The reigning champion ran a similar line and time, but was just short of his own best of the weekend from where he topped FP2, leaving the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider second by just 0.195s.
 


It was the home round for the Honda Racing UK team, from up the road in Louth, but the day had got off on the wrong foot for the team, with both bikes crashing in the FP3 session right before qualifying.

Rapid repairs saw Tommy Bridewell able to take to the track, with a lap which as the twelfth rider on track, took him to the top of the timesheets after a huge jump in the Mountain section, holding onto a front row start.

Danny Kent was the last rider shuffled out of the front row holding zone, the first truly smooth and clean lap of the session seeing the MCAMS rider to fourth.

It was Charlie Nesbitt who topped the FP3 session directly before qualifying, with Ryde a close second as the MasterMac rider chased him around the track. Nesbitt had plenty of time to get nervous as  the rider due on track when the red flag came out, looking tight on track, he fell short of toppling then leader Kent, setting the fifth best lap.

Storm Stacey got to show off his top hat briefly before the top laps came in, the top BMW in sixth for the Bathams AJN team.

Rory Skinner also lead on his appearance for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati before being shuffled back to seventh overall.

Christian Iddon dropped to eighth, the to Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock, with his teammate Max Cook coming through Q1 for ninth and Andrew Irwin completing the top ten on the second rapidly repaired Honda Racing bike.

Leon Haslam had a technical issue, leading to having no time to his name in FP3 as the Moto Rapido Team rushed to fix the issue ahead of qualifying.

Haslam made it out on track, but was on the very edge, pushing hard he slipped off, with his leg holding the bike up before is skittled off towards the barrier, leaving the #91 last.

Redding had gone out next, but was moved to be the last rider out on track to get a new shot with a new tyre. The Hagar Ducati rider was close but hit the grass and ran across it in the run to the line, staying upright but only setting the tenth best time.

2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - Superpole Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 25.329s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.195s
3Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.542s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.589s
5Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.633s
6Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+0.655s
7Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.686s
8Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.753s
9Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.871s
10Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.881s
11Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.136s
12Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.293s
13John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.463s
14Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+1.561s
15Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+DNF
  Q1  
PosPosRiderNatTeam
16Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)1m 26.812s
17Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)1m 26.970s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1m 27.000s
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 27.355s
20Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 27.844s
21Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)1m 27.861s
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 28.742s
23Jaimie van SikkelerusNLDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 29.174s

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 25.858
BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022 - QSP) 1m 25.457s
New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha 2025 - QSP) 1m 25.329s

Cadwell Park in 2024:

Round 8:

Qualifying: 1 O’Halloran (2 Ryde, 3 Nesbitt)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Jackson, 3 Jackson)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Jackson)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

Q1 - Max Cook sets lap, then sits out session in pits.

Cook gt out on track early, set a solid lap, the headed back to his Kawasaki garage, initially enjoying a buffer of over half a second the #30 was still 0.265s ahead at the chequered flag, with Billy McConnell coming closest.

A late exit did not affect John McPhee, the final rider to progress and the top rookie in qualifying.

Gabriele Giannini was the other rider to have a spill in FP3 and unable to turn his DAO racing bike around in time for Q1. It was a sorry day for the team with Josh Brookes unable to find the difference needed, fourth on the session for 16th on the grid.

Scott Swann stalked Brookes around the track, but to no avail, finishing fifth for 17th overall.


Blaze Baker was absent after his Saturday fall.

There is no Sencat Aprilia team at Cadwell Park - in a statement before the event they stated they were parking their Superbike with immediate effect, unable to run Lewis Rollo, who remains unfit.
 

 

