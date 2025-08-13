Major devlopment in Peter Hickman's return from huge Isle of Man TT crash

Peter Hickman has made his return to riding following several months off the bike after his Isle of Man TT crash.

Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200 podium.
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200 podium.
© Crash Media Group

Peter Hickman has ridden for the first time since his Isle of Man TT practice crash in May.

The 14-time TT winner rode a BMW M1000 RR at a track day at Cadwell Park earlier this week, marking his first time on a bike since he was ruled out of the 2025 TT during practice following a crash that left him with several injuries.

Hickman’s injury list included lower left leg fractures, a vertebra fracture, right ankle fractures, and hand fractures.

He has also recently undergone operations to repair nerve damage that resulted from the crash.

"Step by step, peg by peg," 8 TEN Racing posted to social media as Hickman jumped back on a bike.

"It’s been just over 10 weeks since Pete’s crash at the IOM TT, and only two weeks since his nerve surgery on his shoulder. He’s also battling a damaged lateral collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament, which made bending his leg enough to get on the pegs a real challenge… but as you can see in this clip, he’s tiptoeing on the pegs now!

"Huge shoutout to Cecilia Rutter Osteopath for working her magic on Pete’s arm and leg muscles throughout his recovery.

"Slowly but surely, our lad Hickman will be back alongside his teammate Davey Todd at a British Superbike Championship round soon!

"We’re taking it steady - no rushing, no setbacks, and we’re so grateful to our fans, sponsors, and supporters for the patience and love."

Before the track day at Cadwell Park, Hickman had been at Thruxton for the BSB round where his 8Ten Racing team was competing with Davey Todd, who took 22-20-21 results on the weekend.

Hickman was able to sit on Todd’s bike in the garage to get himself reacquainted with the seating position, which it was explained in a social media post was difficult due to ligament damage in his knee.

Hickman, who hasn’t raced in BSB since round two at Donington between the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT road races, has not yet said when he expects to be back on the British Superbike grid.

The next round of the 2025 BSB season is scheduled for 23–25 August at the same Cadwell Park circuit that Hickman rode at earlier this week.

Four rounds will remain this year after the Cadwell Park round, with Donington and Assen in September before Oulton Park and Brands Hatch conclude the season in October.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Michelin offers revised front tyre, Austrian MotoGP "approached with caution"
5m ago
Start, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Dropped F1 driver Logan Sargeant takes first step towards racing comeback
7m ago
Logan Sargeant, Williams
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher slams Lewis Hamilton: "A lot of drama, maybe he's too old"
20m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
Surprise Cadillac lifeline touted for Mick Schumacher, but he's not racing
22m ago
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP News
Jack Miller switches from Suzuka to MotoGP at "a track I really like"
23m ago
Jack Miller

More News

Moto2 News
Under pressure Moto2 rider out of Austrian MotoGP after training crash
26m ago
Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
F1 boss responds to drivers’ concerns about 2026 rules
26m ago
F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali
MotoGP News
Huge MotoGP milestone at Austrian Grand Prix shines a light on illustrious legacy
28m ago
2023 French MotoGP
BSB News
Glenn Irwin and PBM Ducati "relationship strained" - "probably more to it..."
48m ago
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
One MotoGP rookie’s injury woes continue as replacement announced
3h ago
Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2025 Dutch MotoGP