Major devlopment in Peter Hickman's return from huge Isle of Man TT crash

Peter Hickman has ridden for the first time since his Isle of Man TT practice crash in May.

The 14-time TT winner rode a BMW M1000 RR at a track day at Cadwell Park earlier this week, marking his first time on a bike since he was ruled out of the 2025 TT during practice following a crash that left him with several injuries.

Hickman’s injury list included lower left leg fractures, a vertebra fracture, right ankle fractures, and hand fractures.

He has also recently undergone operations to repair nerve damage that resulted from the crash.

"Step by step, peg by peg," 8 TEN Racing posted to social media as Hickman jumped back on a bike.

"It’s been just over 10 weeks since Pete’s crash at the IOM TT, and only two weeks since his nerve surgery on his shoulder. He’s also battling a damaged lateral collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament, which made bending his leg enough to get on the pegs a real challenge… but as you can see in this clip, he’s tiptoeing on the pegs now!

"Huge shoutout to Cecilia Rutter Osteopath for working her magic on Pete’s arm and leg muscles throughout his recovery.

"Slowly but surely, our lad Hickman will be back alongside his teammate Davey Todd at a British Superbike Championship round soon!

"We’re taking it steady - no rushing, no setbacks, and we’re so grateful to our fans, sponsors, and supporters for the patience and love."

Before the track day at Cadwell Park, Hickman had been at Thruxton for the BSB round where his 8Ten Racing team was competing with Davey Todd, who took 22-20-21 results on the weekend.

Hickman was able to sit on Todd’s bike in the garage to get himself reacquainted with the seating position, which it was explained in a social media post was difficult due to ligament damage in his knee.

Hickman, who hasn’t raced in BSB since round two at Donington between the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT road races, has not yet said when he expects to be back on the British Superbike grid.

The next round of the 2025 BSB season is scheduled for 23–25 August at the same Cadwell Park circuit that Hickman rode at earlier this week.

Four rounds will remain this year after the Cadwell Park round, with Donington and Assen in September before Oulton Park and Brands Hatch conclude the season in October.