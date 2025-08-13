Met Office provides “uncertain” update on Classic TT weather

The Met Office on the Isle of Man has given an “uncertain” outlook for the forecast for the 2025 Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix.

Road racing around the 37.75-mile Mountain Course on the Isle of Man returns at the end of August with the Manx Grand Prix and the first Classic TT since 2019.

Weather has not played into the race organisers’ hands this year, after the Senior Isle of Man TT back in June had to be cancelled due to strong winds.

Practice week was also heavily affected by poor weather at TT 2025.

Last year’s Manx Grand Prix event was similarly severely weather affected, with a final day of racing seeing all contests shortened and the finale cut to a single lap due to visibility over the mountain section.

Track action is due to begin on Sunday 17 August with the first Manx Grand Prix sessions, with the Manx GP and the Classic TT running until Friday 29 August.

Racing will begin on Saturday 23 August with the first Manx GP contests, with the Classic TT races kicking off on Wednesday 27 August.

An initial forecast from the Met Office looks positive for the beginning of track action, but grows uncertain as the event wears on.

“Certainly through the rest of this week and this weekend it’s looking mostly dry,” Kirsty Pendlebury, senior meteorologist, said on Manx Radio.

“So, looking reasonable for Sunday and the start of the sessions.

“At the moment into the beginning of next week it’s not looking too bad, but after it gets a bit more uncertain.

“So, it’s one of those ones we’re just going to have to keep watching.”

This year is the first time since before the COVID pandemic that the Classic TT will run as a standalone event.

Since the return of racing to the Isle of Man in 2022, the classic races previously run at the Classic TT formed part of the Manx Grand Prix bill.

Numerous big names from the TT, including Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, Davey Todd and Dean Harrison, will take part in this year’s Classic TT.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

