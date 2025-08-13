Full schedule for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT
Manx GP and Classic TT runs from 17 August to 29 August
Road racing on the Isle of Man Mountain Course returns in August with the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT.
For 2025, changes have been made once again to the August fortnight of racing at the Manx Grand Prix.
For the first time since 2019, the Classic TT will return as its own event, having for the past few years been run as part of the Manx Grand Prix schedule.
That means there will be almost two full weeks of bike action across the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT, which begins on 17 August and ends on 29 August.
Racing for both events has been split up this year, with the Manx Grand Prix action taking place on 23 August and 25 August.
The Classic TT will then take over for two races days on 27 August and 29 August.
Below is the full schedule for both events:
Sunday 17 August
12:45 - Roads Close
13:30 - Newcomers speed controlled lap
13:45 - Junior / Supertwin MGP qualifying
14:30 - Senior / Supersport MGP qualifying
15:15 - Junior / Supertwin MGP qualifying
16:05 - Senior / Supersport MGP qualifying
18:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Monday 18 August
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Senior / Supersport MGP qualifying
19:20 - Junior / Supertwin MGP qualifying
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Tuesday 19 August
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Senior / Supersport MGP qualifying
19:20 - Junior / Supertwin MGP qualifying
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than qualifying
Wednesday 20 August
Afternoon Qualifying (Contingency)
12:30 - Roads Close
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening Qualifying
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Formula 1 Classic / Lightweight Classic
19:20 - Lightweight Classic / Historic Senior / Historic Junior
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Thursday 21 August
Afternoon Qualifying (Contingency)
12:30 - Roads Close
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening Qualifying
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP / Formula 1 Classic / Junior/Supertwin MGP
19:20 - Lightweight Classic / Historic Senior / Historic Junior
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Friday 22 August
Afternoon Qualifying
12:30 - Roads Close
13:00 - Senior/Supersport MGP / Junior/Supertwin MGP / Formula 1 Classic
14:35 - Lightweight Classic / Historic Senior / Historic Junior
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening Qualifying (Contingency)
18:00 - Roads Close
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Saturday 23 August
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Supertwin MGP Race (3 laps)
13:00 - Supersport MGP Race (4 laps)
15:00 - Formula 1 Classic / Lightweight Classic Qualifying
15:45 - Historic Senior / Historic Junior Qualifying
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Monday 25 August
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Junior MGP Race (3 laps)
13:00 - Senior MGP Race (4 laps)
15:00 - Formula 1 Classic / Lightweight Classic Qualifying
15:45 - Historic Senior / Historic Junior Qualifying
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Wednesday 27 August
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Historic Junior Classic TT Race (3 laps)
12:00 - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap (1 Lap)
13:00 - Formula 1 Classic TT Race (3 laps)
14:45 - Lightweight Classic TT Race (3 laps)
16:05 - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap (1 lap)
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening (Contingency)
18:00 - Roads Close
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Friday 29 August
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Historic Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)
12:25 - Mick Grant: Honda Six Demonstration Lap (1 lap)
13:30 - Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)
15:45 - Michael Dunlop: Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap (1 lap)
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening (Contingency)
18:00 - Roads Close
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than