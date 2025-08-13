Full schedule for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT

Road racing on the Isle of Man Mountain Course returns in August with the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT.

For 2025, changes have been made once again to the August fortnight of racing at the Manx Grand Prix.

For the first time since 2019, the Classic TT will return as its own event, having for the past few years been run as part of the Manx Grand Prix schedule.

That means there will be almost two full weeks of bike action across the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT, which begins on 17 August and ends on 29 August.

Racing for both events has been split up this year, with the Manx Grand Prix action taking place on 23 August and 25 August.

The Classic TT will then take over for two races days on 27 August and 29 August.

Below is the full schedule for both events:

Sunday 17 August

12:45 - Roads Close

13:30 - Newcomers speed controlled lap

13:45 - Junior / Supertwin MGP qualifying

14:30 - Senior / Supersport MGP qualifying

15:15 - Junior / Supertwin MGP qualifying

16:05 - Senior / Supersport MGP qualifying

18:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Monday 18 August

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Senior / Supersport MGP qualifying

19:20 - Junior / Supertwin MGP qualifying

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Tuesday 19 August

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Senior / Supersport MGP qualifying

19:20 - Junior / Supertwin MGP qualifying

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than qualifying

Wednesday 20 August

Afternoon Qualifying (Contingency)

12:30 - Roads Close

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening Qualifying

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Formula 1 Classic / Lightweight Classic

19:20 - Lightweight Classic / Historic Senior / Historic Junior

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Thursday 21 August

Afternoon Qualifying (Contingency)

12:30 - Roads Close

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening Qualifying

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP / Formula 1 Classic / Junior/Supertwin MGP

19:20 - Lightweight Classic / Historic Senior / Historic Junior

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Friday 22 August

Afternoon Qualifying

12:30 - Roads Close

13:00 - Senior/Supersport MGP / Junior/Supertwin MGP / Formula 1 Classic

14:35 - Lightweight Classic / Historic Senior / Historic Junior

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening Qualifying (Contingency)

18:00 - Roads Close

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Saturday 23 August

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Supertwin MGP Race (3 laps)

13:00 - Supersport MGP Race (4 laps)

15:00 - Formula 1 Classic / Lightweight Classic Qualifying

15:45 - Historic Senior / Historic Junior Qualifying

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Monday 25 August

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Junior MGP Race (3 laps)

13:00 - Senior MGP Race (4 laps)

15:00 - Formula 1 Classic / Lightweight Classic Qualifying

15:45 - Historic Senior / Historic Junior Qualifying

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Wednesday 27 August

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Historic Junior Classic TT Race (3 laps)

12:00 - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap (1 Lap)

13:00 - Formula 1 Classic TT Race (3 laps)

14:45 - Lightweight Classic TT Race (3 laps)

16:05 - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap (1 lap)

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening (Contingency)

18:00 - Roads Close

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Friday 29 August

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Historic Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)

12:25 - Mick Grant: Honda Six Demonstration Lap (1 lap)

13:30 - Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)

15:45 - Michael Dunlop: Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap (1 lap)

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening (Contingency)

18:00 - Roads Close

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than