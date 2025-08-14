Michael Dunlop gets Norton Classic TT ride days after another rider lost it

Isle of Man TT superstar Michael Dunlop has secured a WizNorton-prepared 588cc Rotary for the Formula One class at the Classic TT, but does so somewhat controversially.

The 33-time Isle of Man TT winner - the most successful rider ever at the event - was already an entry for the Formula One race for classic Superbikes for this year’s Classic TT.

However, his choice of bike had yet to be finalised. Last year, at the Manx Grand Prix, he rode a Ducati 916 in the Classic Superbike class but encountered numerous technical issues all week and was a non-starter in the race.

With the Classic TT kicking off next week, organisers have announced that Dunlop will race a WRS 588cc Norton Rotary in the Formula One race.

It is a machine synonymous with the Dunlop family name, as Michael’s late father Robert Dunlop rode the machine to podium success at the TT in the early 1990s.

Robert Dunlop took the bike to rostrums in the 1990 Formula 1 TT and the 1992 Senior TT - the race won by Steve Hislop on another Norton after a legendary battle with Carl Fogarty.

A press release from the Classic TT notes “Michael brings the story full circle - choosing to ride the Norton not as the obvious challenger but because of what it represents”.

Dunlop’s Classic Superbike ride not without controversy

The announcement of Michael Dunlop’s plans for the 2025 Classic TT Formula One race does come just days after another rider set to race the WizNorton-prepared machine had it stripped from him.

Shaun Anderson was due to race the Norton from 15th on the grid, but announced on his Facebook page earlier this week that he had been “let down” and was seeking a bike for the Formula One class.

“I am extremely disappointed to have been let down and find myself looking for a Classic Superbike ride for this years Classic TT,” a “gutted” Anderson wrote.

Following this post, it was already rumoured that the Norton committed to Anderson would be going to Dunlop instead.

It is not clear what the exact circumstances are of Anderson’s Norton ride being taken from him and given to Dunlop.

Crash.net has asked a spokesperson from the TT for a comment from WizNorton on the situation.