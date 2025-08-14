Michael Dunlop gets Norton Classic TT ride days after another rider lost it

Dunlop to contest Formula One race at Classic TT on a Norton

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Isle of Man TT superstar Michael Dunlop has secured a WizNorton-prepared 588cc Rotary for the Formula One class at the Classic TT, but does so somewhat controversially.

The 33-time Isle of Man TT winner - the most successful rider ever at the event - was already an entry for the Formula One race for classic Superbikes for this year’s Classic TT.

However, his choice of bike had yet to be finalised. Last year, at the Manx Grand Prix, he rode a Ducati 916 in the Classic Superbike class but encountered numerous technical issues all week and was a non-starter in the race.

With the Classic TT kicking off next week, organisers have announced that Dunlop will race a WRS 588cc Norton Rotary in the Formula One race.

It is a machine synonymous with the Dunlop family name, as Michael’s late father Robert Dunlop rode the machine to podium success at the TT in the early 1990s.

Robert Dunlop took the bike to rostrums in the 1990 Formula 1 TT and the 1992 Senior TT - the race won by Steve Hislop on another Norton after a legendary battle with Carl Fogarty.

A press release from the Classic TT notes “Michael brings the story full circle - choosing to ride the Norton not as the obvious challenger but because of what it represents”.

Dunlop’s Classic Superbike ride not without controversy

The announcement of Michael Dunlop’s plans for the 2025 Classic TT Formula One race does come just days after another rider set to race the WizNorton-prepared machine had it stripped from him.

Shaun Anderson was due to race the Norton from 15th on the grid, but announced on his Facebook page earlier this week that he had been “let down” and was seeking a bike for the Formula One class.

“I am extremely disappointed to have been let down and find myself looking for a Classic Superbike ride for this years Classic TT,” a “gutted” Anderson wrote.

Following this post, it was already rumoured that the Norton committed to Anderson would be going to Dunlop instead.

It is not clear what the exact circumstances are of Anderson’s Norton ride being taken from him and given to Dunlop.

Crash.net has asked a spokesperson from the TT for a comment from WizNorton on the situation.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant reveals comeback plans in sportscar racing
12m ago
Logan Sargeant, Williams
MotoGP News
KTM with “extra motivation” as Pedro Acosta finds “stability” over “expectations”
22m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The “two points” Alex Marquez “needs to improve” in MotoGP 2025 identified
1h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Why “I don’t like” stability control
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “obsessed about winning, not numbers”
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
New MotoGP technology “can help” Aprilia, “the target is to reach the top” - Marco Bezzecchi
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Injured MotoGP duo given green light to start Austrian Grand Prix weekend
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM is close to MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez “if he doesn’t want to push”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull removes Christian Horner as director of Formula 1 team
3h ago
Christian Horner, Red Bull
F1 News
Sauber hails Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto after sensational F1 turnaround
4h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber