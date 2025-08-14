Norton Classic TT team clarifies Superbike rider swap with Michael Dunlop

Shaun Anderson lost his Formula One ride to Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

The WizNorton Racing team has clarified why it swapped Shaun Anderson for Michael Dunlop in the Formula One class and says the former “understands” the “unmissable opportunity”.

On Thursday 14 August, Classic TT organisers announced that 33-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop will ride a WizNorton-prepared 588cc Rotary machine in this year’s Formula One race for classic Superbikes.

Dunlop was already an entry for the race, but had yet to finalise machinery.

At last year’s Manx Grand Prix, which hosted the historic races now under the Classic TT umbrella for 2025, Dunlop rode a Ducati 916 but encountered numerous technical issues with it.

But Dunlop’s WizNorton deal comes just a few days after its original rider Shaun Anderson announced on his Facebook page that he had been “let down” having lost his ride with the team for the class.

After reaching out to the WizNorton team through the Classic TT press office, the outfit has clarified the situation.

“We have worked with Shaun for a number of years, both at the Classic TT/MGP and at the TT, where we have run him in the Supersport and Superstock classes,” the statement began.

“We understand Shaun’s disappointment to miss out on riding the Norton again on this occasion, but we discussed it with him as a team, and he understands that running Michael was an unmissable opportunity for the us.

“Shaun will still be riding our DKW W2000 in the Historic Junior class, and he firmly remains part of the WizNorton Racing team.”

Anderson has made a pleas on his social media channels for a classic Superbike ride for the Formula One races.

Norton is a name synonymous with the Dunlop family, with Michael’s late father Robert Dunlop taking the 588cc Rotary to podiums at the TT in the early 1990s.

The bike also won one of the TT’s most iconic races in 1992 with Steve Hislop following a battle with Carl Fogarty in the Senior. Robert Dunlop was on the podium in that contest.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant reveals comeback plans in sportscar racing
11m ago
Logan Sargeant, Williams
MotoGP News
KTM with “extra motivation” as Pedro Acosta finds “stability” over “expectations”
21m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The “two points” Alex Marquez “needs to improve” in MotoGP 2025 identified
1h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Why “I don’t like” stability control
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “obsessed about winning, not numbers”
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
New MotoGP technology “can help” Aprilia, “the target is to reach the top” - Marco Bezzecchi
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Injured MotoGP duo given green light to start Austrian Grand Prix weekend
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM is close to MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez “if he doesn’t want to push”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull removes Christian Horner as director of Formula 1 team
3h ago
Christian Horner, Red Bull
F1 News
Sauber hails Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto after sensational F1 turnaround
4h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber