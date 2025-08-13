“Gutted” Classic TT racer loses Superbike ride on eve of 2025 event

Shaun Anderson seeking Classic Superbike ride

Shaun Anderson Manx GP 2024
Shaun Anderson Manx GP 2024
© Instagram

Shaun Anderson has been left “gutted” at losing his Formula One ride for this year’s Isle of Man Classic TT just weeks out from the event starting.

The return of the Classic TT as a standalone event - having in recent years been run in conjunction with the Manx Grand Prix - at the end of August is shaping up to be the most competitive yet.

Shaun Anderson is set to be one of the more prominent names fighting at the sharp end of races at this year’s Classic TT.

In 2024, he won the Classic Senior race ahead of John McGuinness and earlier this year at Tandragee he dominated on his Wiz Norton Classic Superbike.

But he is now seeking a ride for the Formula One race after being “let down” by the Wiz Norton team.

“I have found myself in a situation tonight that I would never have expected and quite frankly I am absolutely gutted, especially with less than two weeks to go,” Anderson wrote on Facebook.

“I am extremely disappointed to have been let down and find myself looking for a classic superbike ride for this years Classic TT.

“If anyone has anything please get in touch.”

Anderson is still due to take part in the Historic Senior and the Classic Junior races at this year’s Classic TT.

Why Anderson’s Wiz Norton ride in the Formula One class has fallen through has not been made clear.

However, there have been suggestions that the Norton could well be going to 33-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop.

Dunlop is entered into the Formula One race but hasn’t finalised machinery yet, having last year encountered numerous technical problems with the Ducati 916 he previously rode in the class.

The Norton is a bike synonymous with the Dunlop name, with Michael’s father Robert finding success on it in the 1990s on the roads.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

