Former Isle of Man TT racer Ben Wylie has died after being involved in a road traffic collision.

Wylie, 42, was involved in a collision with a van while riding his motorcycle in Audlem, Cheshire, on 6 August, as reported by the Belfast News Letter.

Wylie was attended to by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene, a statement from Cheshire Constabulary reads.

The 40-year-old van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but was released on bail. Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Wylie’s Isle of Man TT career saw him race between 2009–2018, achieving a best result of seventh in the 2011 Supersport Race 2.

He also contested races on closed circuits, including in the British Championship in the National Superstock classes and Supersport class, and in the Endurance World Championship.

Wylie co-founded the Stoke-on-Trent-based motorcycle dealership and workshop Moto Hub with Sam West, a fellow road racer who continues to compete in 2025 with Moto Hub as his team sponsor.

“Ben, my partner in Moto Hub, we met 10 years ago in Macau and have been working together every day for over 5 years,” West wrote in a social media post, as reported by the Belfast News Letter.

“We've done a huge amount in that time, travelled, ridden, raced, wheelied, drunk an irresponsible amount of beer, then more beer, had some fantastic nights out and enjoyed some of the best moments of my life together.

“Words can't describe some of the moments we've shared, and nobody else will ever know them - but I'll never forget.”