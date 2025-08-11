Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness scored a podium in his guest appearance in last weekend’s Donington round of the International Truck Prix.

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner made his third appearance in as many years at Donington’s Convoy in the Park truck racing event last weekend.

Teaming up with Oliver Racing, McGuinness qualified seventh and managed to vault himself up to third in the opening race for his class.

McGuinness sat third when the red flag was flown for an incident, with the race not restarted afterwards - cementing a podium return at the event for the 53-year-old.

But John McGuinness had DNFs in truck racing

The rest of the weekend didn’t prove to be as successful for McGuinness, however, as he registered double DNFs in Race 2 and Race 3.

In the second contest, McGuinness was involved in contact with another driver and was forced off track.

He ultimately came into the pits to retire.

In the third race for the International Truck Prix, McGuinness was forced to retire early due to a mechanical issue.

In a brief social media post, Team Oliver Racing said of the weekend: “What. A. Weekend.

“Donington Park did not disappoint – it’s been non-stop action, and we’ve loved every second!

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported us: The incredible fans at the track and watching from home [and] our brilliant sponsors who make it all possible.

“And a special shoutout to our two fantastic guest drivers – John McGuinness MBE and Steve Thomas for joining the Team Oliver Racing family this weekend!”