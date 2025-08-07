Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness will once again hop in the cab of a lorry for the Donington round of the British Truck Racing Championship.

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner has dabbled over the years in four-wheel competition, making appearances in rallycross and truck racing.

Last year at Donington’s Convoy in the Park event, he took a maiden truck racing podium, having made his debut at the event in 2023.

McGuinness will once again team up with Team Oliver Racing for this weekend’s Convoy in the Park event at Donington.

The 53-year-old will contest the International Truck Prix series races.

In a statement from Team Oliver Racing, McGuinness says he “couldn’t turn down” the opportunity to race trucks again and vows to “give it everything”.

“I’ve had such a blast racing with Team Oliver the last couple of years at Donington,” McGuinness said.

“So, I couldn’t turn down the chance to come back.

“The atmosphere at Convoy in the Park is unreal and the crowd always give me such a warm welcome.

“Jumping into a race truck is always a buzz - it’s a different world from bikes, but the thrill of competition is the same.

“I’m really grateful to Stuart [Oliver] and the team for having me back, and I’ll be giving it everything in the International Truck Prix.

“Let’s have some fun and put on a great show.”

Team owner Stuart Oliver says his squad will “push hard to put on a great show for the fans and I’m confident we can be right in the mix again”.