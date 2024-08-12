TT legend John McGuinness gets truck racing podium at Donington

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner was third in support class

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness took a maiden truck racing podium in last weekend’s International Truck Prix at Donington Park.

The 52-year-old was announced as an entry for the British Truck Racing Championship’s Convoy in the Park event at Donington last week.

Having made his truck racing debut in 2023 at the same event, McGuinness proved a quick learner in the discipline as he put on a competitive showing in the International Truck Prix support event on the BTRC bill.

McGuinness made a solid start to the four-race bill last weekend in his Scania P1150 run by Team Oliver Racing, finishing 21.5s off the lead in fifth in race one.

In race two, the Morecambe native suffered a DNF on the second lap, but scaled the podium in race three.

Launching from fifth on the grid, the 23-time TT winner fended off Simon Reid in the 11-lap contest to claim a first truck racing podium in third.

McGuinness was only 13.5s off the lead at the chequered flag in a race that saw just one retirement.

He couldn’t quite repeat the feat in race four, but was only 9.2s off the lead across the 14-lap scrap in fifth.

Taking to his Instagram afterwards, McGuinness said: Podium baby at Donington in the @officialbtrc. Loving life. @team_oliver_racing - so cool to stand alongside my mate @martinlgibson."

McGuinness is no stranger to four-wheel competition. Aside from his truck racing exploits, he’s also taken part in the British Rallycross Championship previously.

Despite entering the twilight of his career, the 52-year-old has seemingly lost none of his competitive edge, with his truck racing podium coming just months after a strong showing at the TT.

