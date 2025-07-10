Davey Todd takes Solo crown at 2025 Southern 100, Michael Dunlop wins in Supersport

Davey Todd added two more victories to his haul, including the Solo Championship race, on Thursday at the 2025 Southern 100 as Michael Dunlop won in Supersport.

The three-time Isle of Man TT winner has enjoyed a strong meeting on the Billown circuit on the Manx isle this week, having won twice on Wednesday.

The 8TEN Racing BMW rider kicked off Thursday’s race action on the Isle of Man with victory in the Senior race, which was run over seven laps.

He fended off Dean Harrison in a tense battle with the Honda rider, with Todd outpacing him by just 0.212s to secure his third win of the meeting.

Michael Dunlop breached the podium in third on his MD Racing BMW, with Nathan Harrison fourth and Mike Browne fifth.

The 33-time Isle of Man TT winner would finally scale the top of the rostrum at the 2025 Southern 100 when he triumphed in the Supersport race.

Across the seven-lap contest, Dunlop narrowly beat Padgetts Honda-mounted Todd to grab his first win of the event.

Mike Browne was several seconds further up the road in third.

Todd was dealt another defeat in the Supersport class earlier on Thursday morning, with Browne getting the best of him on his Yamaha.

Dunlop completed the podium on his Ducati.

In the afternoon, the final solo race of the event - the Solo Championship - was decided between Todd and Dean Harrison.

In what was a thrilling scrap, Todd managed to edge his BMW to the win over Harrison to end the 2025 Southern 100 with four victories.

Both riders recorded the first ever 117mph laps around the Billown circuit, with Harrison slightly faster than Todd with a 117.541mph.

Dunlop completed the top three ahead of Jamie Coward and Browne, while Nathan Harrison retired.

In the Sidecar class, the Crowe brothers’ outfit of Ryan and Callum Crowe took top honours.

Rob Hodson was victorious in the Supertwin class, with Todd once again second on his Paton having also missed out on wins on Wednesday.