Davey Todd bags double win on first night of racing at 2025 Southern 100

Davey Todd scored a brace of victories on Wednesday as racing got underway at the Southern 100, after Tuesday evening’s plan was interrupted by poor weather.

Rain on Tuesday meant the first races couldn’t run as planned on Tuesday 8 July at the Billown course on the Isle of Man.

This led to a packed schedule on Wednesday of five races, with 8TEN Racing rider Todd victorious in two of them.

The three-time Isle of Man TT winner bested Honda’s Dean Harrison in the seven-lap Senior race aboard his BMW M1000RR.

Todd beat Harrison by five seconds at the chequered flag, while Nathan Harrison completed the podium on his Honda.

Michael Dunlop didn’t enjoy much success on Wednesday at the Southern 100, as he could only get to fourth in the Senior race on his MD Racing BMW ahead of Mike Browne.

In the Supersport race, Dunlop encountered an issue on the Ducati Panigale he took to two victories at the Isle of Man TT last month and dropped out of the contest while running third.

Victory in that race also went to Todd, who narrowly bested Mike Browne - the Padgetts Honda rider just 1.2s clear of the Irishman at the chequered flag.

Michael Sweeney completed the podium on his Yamaha ahead of Nathan Harrison and Paul Jordan.

Todd was denied a hat-trick of wins on Wednesday in the Supertwin contest, after being beaten by Rob Hodson.

The Paton-riding pair were split by just over a second at the chequered flag in a tight tussle for the win, with Todd having to concede defeat.

It continues his frustrating time in the Supertwin class as of late, having been unhappy with the quality of machinery from Paton relative to the bike Michael Dunlop took to wins at the TT.

Joe Yeardsley was third in the Supertwin race ahead of Michael Sweeney and Barry Furber.

There was a win a for Paul Cranston in the other Supersport contest, as he beat Dennis Booth 41 years after winning his last race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Racing had to be red-flagged during the second 600cc race due to a six-rider crash, but organisers have already confirmed that there were no injuries and the race was re-run.

In the Sidecar class, the Crowe brothers’ outfit of Ryan and Callum Crowe continued its winning form in 2025 as it took honours in a thrilling battle for the three-wheelers.

The No.7 outfit beat the the No.72 outfit of Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who are back competing after a major crash at the TT.

The pair are on a borrowed outfit but were just over six seconds off the race win. The No.4 outfit of Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie completed the podium.

Racing concludes on Thursday at the 2025 Southern 100.