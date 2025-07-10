Davey Todd bags double win on first night of racing at 2025 Southern 100

8TEN rider grabbed two wins on Wednesday

Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Davey Todd scored a brace of victories on Wednesday as racing got underway at the Southern 100, after Tuesday evening’s plan was interrupted by poor weather.

Rain on Tuesday meant the first races couldn’t run as planned on Tuesday 8 July at the Billown course on the Isle of Man.

This led to a packed schedule on Wednesday of five races, with 8TEN Racing rider Todd victorious in two of them.

The three-time Isle of Man TT winner bested Honda’s Dean Harrison in the seven-lap Senior race aboard his BMW M1000RR.

Todd beat Harrison by five seconds at the chequered flag, while Nathan Harrison completed the podium on his Honda.

Michael Dunlop didn’t enjoy much success on Wednesday at the Southern 100, as he could only get to fourth in the Senior race on his MD Racing BMW ahead of Mike Browne.

In the Supersport race, Dunlop encountered an issue on the Ducati Panigale he took to two victories at the Isle of Man TT last month and dropped out of the contest while running third.

Victory in that race also went to Todd, who narrowly bested Mike Browne - the Padgetts Honda rider just 1.2s clear of the Irishman at the chequered flag.

Michael Sweeney completed the podium on his Yamaha ahead of Nathan Harrison and Paul Jordan.

Todd was denied a hat-trick of wins on Wednesday in the Supertwin contest, after being beaten by Rob Hodson.

The Paton-riding pair were split by just over a second at the chequered flag in a tight tussle for the win, with Todd having to concede defeat.

It continues his frustrating time in the Supertwin class as of late, having been unhappy with the quality of machinery from Paton relative to the bike Michael Dunlop took to wins at the TT.

Joe Yeardsley was third in the Supertwin race ahead of Michael Sweeney and Barry Furber.

There was a win a for Paul Cranston in the other Supersport contest, as he beat Dennis Booth 41 years after winning his last race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Racing had to be red-flagged during the second 600cc race due to a six-rider crash, but organisers have already confirmed that there were no injuries and the race was re-run.

In the Sidecar class, the Crowe brothers’ outfit of Ryan and Callum Crowe continued its winning form in 2025 as it took honours in a thrilling battle for the three-wheelers.

The No.7 outfit beat the the No.72 outfit of Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who are back competing after a major crash at the TT.

The pair are on a borrowed outfit but were just over six seconds off the race win. The No.4 outfit of Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie completed the podium.

Racing concludes on Thursday at the 2025 Southern 100.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 Feature
21m ago
What next for Christian Horner? Could Ferrari be on the cards…
Christian Horner will likely be a wanted man
RR News
27m ago
Davey Todd bags double win on first night of racing at 2025 Southern 100
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
53m ago
“High fever” for Tech3 KTM rider, German MotoGP in doubt
Enea Bastianini
WSBK News
1h ago
Ryan Vickers targeting top-10s and qualifying improvement at UK WorldSBK
Ryan Vickers, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Will Christian Horner’s sacking keep Max Verstappen at Red Bull?
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira “optimistic” after Brno test, past Sachsenring form
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1
1h ago
2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed - LIVE UPDATES!
Goodwood Festival of Speed
F1 News
2h ago
Did Verstappen camp ‘ultimatum’ lead to Christian Horner’s downfall?
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller back to where it all began, Sachsenring “should suit us well”
Jack Miller makes grand prix debut, 2011, 125cc German Grand Prix
WSBK Feature
2h ago
Michelin outlines WorldSBK strategy: “You cannot use MotoGP tyres in Superbike”
Bulega leads, WorldSBK