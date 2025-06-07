Davey Todd critical of Paton at Isle of Man TT

Davey Todd critical of Paton after Supertwin TT

Dom Herbertson (left), Michael Dunlop (centre), Davey Todd (right)
Dom Herbertson (left), Michael Dunlop (centre), Davey Todd (right)
© Isle of Man TT

Davey Todd says his factory Paton was “definitely not” identical to Michael Dunlop’s in the Isle of Man TT Supertwin class and suggests it “didn’t want to give away all the secrets”.

Michael Dunlop has dominated the Supertwin class in recent years on his Paton, with the Northern Irishman completing a clean sweep in 2025.

He registered his 33rd TT victory in Friday’s Supertwin TT 2, beating Todd by almost 30 seconds and setting a new lap record of 123.056mph in the process.

Todd raced a Paton with the Padgetts Racing team in the class this year, which he says “was meant to be the same as Michael’s bike” having been purchased from the factory.

But after Supertwin TT 2, he was doubtful of this and critical of a bike “that wasn’t cracked up to what it was supposed to be”.

“I rode that thing so hard,” he told TT+ afterwards.

“After the first twin race we were all just super disappointed.

“Clive [Padgett] bought that Paton from the factory and it was meant to be the same as Michael’s bike, and it’s most definitely not.

“I don’t think they wanted to give away all the secrets. So, Clive has worked his butt off to develop that bike and improve it from the first race, and I pulled my finger out.

“I thought I was riding it hard in the first one, but apparently there’s a lot of corners here you can take flat that I never knew about.

“Grateful to the Padgetts team for giving me this opportunity and spending all that money on a bike that wasn’t cracked up to what it was supposed to be.

“And they worked so hard to improve it. I’m just super glad to be able to stick it on the podium.

“I’m stoked with P2. Michael on that factory bike, we’ve absolutely no chance of getting there.

“I hung in as best I could. The team did a fantastic pitstop, I’ve got to give it up to them. I’m just excited to hopefully come back stronger next year.”

Todd will be aiming for a second Superbike win on Saturday when the Senior TT finale gets underway, following his Superbike TT victory on Monday.

He was denied a chance to fight for victory in Friday’s Superstock TT 2 due to an issue getting his 8TEN Racing BMW restarted at the pitstop.

Honda’s Dean Harrison won both races in the Superstock class this week.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
27m ago
Flavio Briatore reveals F1 decision that ‘unleashed the fury of the British press’
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP Results
56m ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
RR News
57m ago
Senior TT delayed as weather impacts Isle of Man TT again
Isle of Man TT
RR News
1h ago
Davey Todd critical of Paton at Isle of Man TT
Dom Herbertson (left), Michael Dunlop (centre), Davey Todd (right)
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

More News

RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: All of the winners still racing
Michael Rutter, Bathams Racing, 2024 Isle of Man TT
RR News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT: What are the lap records for every category?
Peter Hickman, FHO Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
RR News
2h ago
Rider has Isle of Man TT ended by bird strike in Friday Superstock race
Mark Parrett, 2025 Isle of Man TT
RR News
2h ago
Michael Rutter, 53, "conscious and breathing" after Isle of Man TT crash
Michael Rutter (right), Bathams Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull in “awkward position” as Yuki Tsunoda points to “limitation”
Yuki Tsunoda