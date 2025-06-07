Rider has Isle of Man TT ended by bird strike in Friday Superstock race

Isle of Man TT racer Mark Parrett was denied a 99th start in the 2025 event after a bird strike in Friday’s Superstock race left him with a broken arm.

Parrett made his TT debut in 2002 and was on course to make his 99th start at the Isle of Man event later on Friday in Supertwin TT 2, and then a 100th in Saturday’s Senior TT.

He cracked the top 30 in the Superbike TT on a BMW in 28th at the start of the week, and scored finishes in both Supersport contests, Superstock TT 2 and Supertwin TT 1.

But his TT was ended on Friday afternoon when a seagull struck him during Superstock TT 2 on the approach to the 33rd Milestone, causing a broken left arm.

He was airlifted to hospital for treatment but has already been released and, in a post on social media, suggests he’ll be back in 2026 to make that 99th TT start.

“Friday afternoon the sun was shinning and that had the Mark Parrett Racing team out on circuit once again with the C&C Ltd S1000RR for Superstock Race 2 over three laps,” the post read.

“Mark’s 98th TT Race start went to plan, however the race finish did not.

“A local seagull lay in wait for ‘The Parrett’ on the approach to the 33rd and hit Mark on the left arm, he soon realised that it was rather serious when he tried to pull in the clutch and his left hand wasn’t working.

“He safely exited the course at The Creg and was attended to quickly by the Marshalls and air lifted to hospital for an x-ray and had the arm out in cast.

“So the Reckle55 Racing / Mccrum's Motorcycles RS660 and TT Race start 99 was not to be

“There’s always next year.”

Later on Friday, veteran TT racer Michael Rutter suffered a crash in Supertwin TT 2 on the final lap and was taken to hospital.

An update on his full condition will be issued in due course, but his Bathams Racing team said he was “stable” and “conscious”.

The 2025 Isle of Man TT is due to conclude on Saturday with the six-lap Senior TT, though poor weather has already forced a minimum two-hour delay to the current schedule.