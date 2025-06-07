Michael Rutter, 53, "conscious and breathing" after Isle of Man TT crash

Veteran Isle of Man TT racer Michael Rutter is reported as “stable” in hospital after suffering a crash on the final lap of Friday’s Supertwin race.

The Bathams Racing rider, who made his TT debut in 1994, returned to the Isle of Man to compete once more at the event this year.

However, 53-year-old Rutter elected to scale back his competition to just the Supertwin class.

He finished 10th in the opening Supertwin race on his Yamaha, but crashed on the final lap of Friday’s contest for the class at the 31st Milestone.

Rutter was taken to Nobles Hospital for checks but was reported by Bathams on Friday night as being “conscious, breathing and stable”.

“During the third and final lap of the Supertwin Race earlier today at the Isle of Man TT, Bathams AJN Racing rider Michael Rutter fell at the 31st Milestone,” a team statement read following the seven-time TT winners accident.

“We can confirm that Rutter is conscious, breathing and that his condition is stable.

“At present, he is undergoing scans and observations at the Noble’s hospital to determine what if any injuries he may or may not have.

“Further details will follow.

“Meanwhile, we would like to say a huge thank you to all the marshals and medical staff on the scene who took care of Michael, plus the paramedics and medical staff at Noble’s hospital.”

Rutter intended to scale back his own racing exploits at the TT to better help support his rider Craig Neve’s campaign in the other classes.

However, a crash at the North West 200 ruled Neve out of the event.

Jamie Cringle was drafted in as a last-minute replacement at the Bathams Racing squad to take Neve’s place.

His best result of the event so far was a 17th in the opening Superbike TT on Monday.

The 2025 TT is due to conclude on Saturday with the Senior TT finale, though overnight rain and forecast showers for this morning have already pushed the schedule back at least two hours.