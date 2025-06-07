Senior TT delayed as weather impacts Isle of Man TT again

Saturday’s main race at the Isle of Man TT has been delayed due to weather.

The Senior TT was due at 10.45am but was initially pushed back by two hours at least.

The Clerk of the Course announced the new time early on Saturday morning due to the conditions.

A statement confirmed: “Rain overnight was not as heavy as had been forecast, and the rain this morning may not be as heavy as previously expected either.

“Roads are now scheduled to begin closing at 11:00.”

However, conditions are yet to improve sufficiently and a further two-hour delay has been implemented.

A new update, according to the organisers, will be issued at 12:30pm local time, with roads not set to close until 1pm at the earliest.

Organisers have until 9:30pm local time today to keep the roads open, offering a big window to get the Senior run.

Friday's action on the Mountain Course was also pushed back due to rain but fortunately the racing still went ahead.

Honda's Dean Harrison dominated the second Superstock TT when conditions allowed racing to start on Friday.

The Crowe brothers cruised to another Sidecar TT victory.

Before Michael Dunlop won in the Supertwin class.

But Saturday's Senior TT is the blue riband race of the whole event.

It is the race which will go down in the history books.

Last year, Davey Todd sealed his place in TT history by winning the Senior TT.

Todd, Dunlop and Harrison are among the favourites when weather permits the Senior TT to go ahead on Saturday.