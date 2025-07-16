Classic TT returns with exciting entry list including Michael Dunlop

The Classic TT is set to return to the Isle of Man for the first time in six years.

Four classes will run on the Mountain Course from August 20-29 - Formula One, Historic Senior, Historic Junior and Lightweight.

The Senior Classic TT feature race concludes the event, pitting the 60 fastest riders from the Formula One and Lightweight classes against each other.

Michael Dunlop, Mike Browne and Rob Hodson are in the mix for the Formula One race.

David Johnson, the last Classic TT winner in 2019, also returns.

David Johnson returns, as do Ian Hutchinson, Craig Neve, Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson, Paul Jordan, Nathan Harrison, Brian McCormack, Shaun Anderson, Michael Evans, Joe Yeardsley and Barry Furber are also in action.

Amalric Blanc, Julian Trummer, Stefano Bonetti, Maurizio Bottalico, Horst Saiger and Timothée Monot are the top internal names.

Dean Harrison, John McGuinness, and Conor Cummins will race in the Historic Senior on 500cc bikes.

They are up against Coward, Johnson, Browne, Yeardsley, Herbertson, Jordan, Evans and Saiger. Last year’s Manx Grand Prix winner Shaun Anderson features too.

Keep an eye on Adam McLean, Alan Oversby, Will Loder, Hefyn Owen, Andy Hornby and Harley Rushton.

McGuinness, Harrison, Coward and Jordan will race in the Historic Junior race on 350cc bikes.

Dan Sayle, McLean, Evans, Oversby, Yeardsley, Rushton, Loder, Trummer, Bonetti also enter this race.

Ian Lougher lines up against Dunlop and Browne in the Lightweight Classic TT on 250cc bikes.

Stuart Hall, Chris Moore and Rhys Hardisty also enter this race.

