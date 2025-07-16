Aprilia boss asked tough question about pecking order as Jorge Martin returns

Will Jorge Martin be given No1 treatment by Aprilia upon his return?

Jorge Martin will make a welcome return for Aprilia this weekend at Brno - but he is entering a garage that his teammate has become comfortable in.

Marco Bezzecchi has delivered outstanding results in the absence of Martin, most notably winning the British MotoGP.

He finished second at Assen then crashed out from second last weekend at the Sachsenring.

The ex-VR46 talent has also shouldered the responsibility of developing the Aprilia without Martin able to assist, and with lukewarm results from the Trackhouse satellite team.

Bezzecchi is the top non-Ducati rider in the MotoGP standings ahead of the Czech MotoGP this weekend.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola was asked about whether relationships or pecking orders will change as Martin returns from injury.

"Marco is certainly a reference,” Rivola told Sky Italia.

“There is no first or second. It is the stopwatch that speaks, and the ranking. So I don't like to talk about first or second rider.

“Clearly Jorge will be in more difficulty at the beginning because he lacks experience, I hope he reaches Marco as soon as possible because from that moment on they will pull each other there.

“Until today Marco has been alone, [test rider] Lorenzo Savadori has done a great job, but I can't wait for them to be close to both of us because we continue to develop incessantly.”

Aprilia make ‘three race’ prediction for Jorge Martin

Rivola believes that the returning Jorge Martin will require three races to get up to speed before he is restored to the front.

“When you have two riders pushing up front, I think our performance will improve and even more Marco's if possible,” he said.

“I think Marco really has the bike in his hands today, but he doesn't have a reference in front of him from which he can draw.

“With Jorge we should be good at keeping him in check a bit in the first races.

“I think [Martin] needs at least three races to get himself right, then I expect to see him in front with Marco and let's see what he will be. But I think Aprilia's second half of the season will be very interesting."

Martin returns under a cloud of doubt about his long-term future at Aprilia.

A special press conference is set for Thursday in Brno where he might address his latest plans.

Reports via Spain in the past week suggested a major U-turn, meaning Martin would stay at Aprilia in 2026.

Martin and his agent Albert Valera had previously made their plans clear to use a contractual clause to leave the team at the end of this year, despite one year remaining on the agreement.

Rivola responded that he would argue Aprilia’s case in court if necessary.

