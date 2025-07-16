Franco Morbidelli out of Brno MotoGP: “Difficult to take decisions like this”

Franco Morbidelli to miss this weekend’s Czech MotoGP at Brno due to lingering shoulder pain, but will still be at the track.

Franco Morbidelli, 2025 German MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 German MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli will not take part in this weekend’s Czech Republic MotoGP at Brno, due to the injuries sustained in a Sprint race crash at Sachsenring.

The VR46 Ducati rider was ruled out of last Sunday’s German Grand Prix after hurting his left shoulder during a heavy wet-weather fall in Saturday’s Sprint.

After undergoing further medical checks and physiotherapy at the start of the week, team and rider have decided he should sit out the final event before the summer break.

“Following two days of medical checks, physiotherapy sessions and rest, we decided together with the team to miss this GP at Brno,” Morbidelli confirmed.

“It’s always difficult to take decisions like this, but after a heavy crash like the one I had in Sachsenring -  and in this moment of the championship before the summer break - it doesn’t make any sense to take risks, because the pain is still persistent.”

Although Morbidelli won’t be on the grid, he will still attend the Czech round.

“This weekend I will be at Brno because I want to keep working with my staff, and the team gives me the opportunity of continuing at the track all the physiotherapy program to come back to Austria as much recovered as possible,” he added.

“Obviously, it’s not an easy moment, but I received a lot of support from all my team, the VR46 Riders Academy and all the fans who look forward to seeing me fully recovered.”

Fabio di Giannantonio, currently just three points ahead of Morbidelli in the standings, will be VR46’s sole representative at the Czech Republic MotoGP.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Aprilia boss asked tough question about pecking order as Jorge Martin returns
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
11m ago
Franco Morbidelli out of Brno MotoGP: “Difficult to take decisions like this”
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
31m ago
How Lewis Hamilton plans to put his ‘DNA’ in 2026 Ferrari F1 car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
39m ago
Jenson Button to leave WEC after 2025 as he hints at future plans
Jenson Button, Cadillac
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller tipped to avoid MotoGP axe - despite admitting “silly mistakes”
Jack Miller

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha’s ominous verdict that “grippy” Brno is “good for us”
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Bluntly honest feedback on Daniel Ricciardo's chance of a shock F1 2026 return
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Luca Marini: New Brno tarmac “unbelievable”
Luca Marini, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Ex-F1 driver thinks Mercedes have already convinced Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
Martin Brundle reveals verdict on Brad Pitt’s driving after McLaren F1 test
Brad Pitt driving McLaren's MCL60