Jenson Button to leave WEC after 2025 as he hints at future plans

Jenson Button will bring the curtain down to his two-year stint in the WEC after 2025.

Jenson Button, Cadillac
Jenson Button, Cadillac
© XPB Images

Jenson Button has revealed he will step down from his Cadillac Hypercar drive at the end of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The 2009 Formula 1 world champion cited increasing family commitments as the reason behind his decision not to continue with a full-season programme beyond this year.

“Life has got too busy with so many different things going on. It is a very busy schedule I have,” Button was quoted by Motorsport.com.

“It is about time I start thinking about the future a little bit more, and I want to spend more time with my family.

“It is unfair as well to the team: I probably don’t have enough time to give to it, especially next year.”

While the 45-year-old will be leaving the WEC at the end of the year, he clarified that he won’t be hanging up his helmet just yet.

“I will be racing in something next year, but not a full season.”

Button wouldn’t be drawn when asked if he could return to NASCAR after completing three races in the Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing in 2023.

“Maybe, we’ll see,” he said.

Button joined Jota Sport at the start of the 2024 season to race a customer Porsche 963 LMDh that he had already sampled at IMSA’s Petit Le Mans enduro the previous year.

He stayed on at Jota in 2025 after the team struck a factory deal with Cadillac, and secured a career-best second-place finish at last weekend’s 6 Hours of Sao Paulo.

This marks Button’s second spell in the top class of sportscar racing, having previously contested a part campaign with SMP Racing in a BR1 LMP1 car in 2018.

In addition to his racing commitments, the Briton also features as part of Sky Sports' Formula 1 broadcast team at select grands prix.

