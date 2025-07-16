MotoGP waits on tenterhooks as Jorge Martin handed a stage to confirm 2026 plans

Ahead of his long-awaited MotoGP return, Jorge Martin will attend an official press conference at Brno in the Czech Republic on Thursday afternoon.

It will be his first MotoGP appearance since crashing out in Qatar, but the special format suggests more than just a fitness update is on the cards.

Unlike his previous comeback in Lusail, where he shared the pre-event stage with other premier-class names, Jorge Martin has been granted a rare solo press conference in Brno, usually reserved for major announcements or world title celebrations.

Given Martin’s long-running contract dispute, speculation is mounting that the reigning world champion will use the spotlight to finally clear-up his 2026 plans.

From Aprilia's new star to legal limbo

Martin’s 2025 campaign has been plagued by injury, limiting him to just one grand prix start. But the off-track drama with Aprilia has dominated headlines in his absence.

After reports emerged that Martin intended to activate a performance-related release clause to leave Aprilia at the end of this season, the Italian manufacturer issued a firm denial ahead of May's Silverstone round:

“The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect… and must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026).”

Martin responded with a statement of his own, asserting that the release clause had been agreed upon and had been executed after unsuccessful talks on extending the deadline:

“When we signed, I agreed with Aprilia that, if certain circumstances were not met, I reserved the right to decide my future for 2026… Faced with the situation of having to make a decision on a date that is established by contract, I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season.”

However, Martin seemed to leave the door open to further talks on extending the clause deadline: "I have always been open to dialogue with Aprilia to extend this period to a certain number of Grand Prix after my return to competition."

The deadlock continued until Assen, when Martin’s manager, Albert Valera, poured fuel on the fire during a live MotoGP.com interview at Assen:

"Jorge is free of contract for 2026. He executed the clause he had by contract.

"He’s completely open, available, and we will see what will happen in the future. But for sure, he had a clause in the contract. He used that clause."

Valera even confirmed they were open to talks with rival manufacturers, naming Honda as a possibility.

Carmelo Ezpeleta intervenes

That prompted Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta to intervene, warning both sides - and the paddock - that no rider can join another team until a valid contract dispute is resolved, either amicably or in court.

"If two parties have the intention and want to terminate the contract, it is possible. If one party says that it is still valid, the judge included in the contract must decide who is right,” Ezpeleta said.

“We will not accept the entry to the championship of anyone who does not respect these conditions: Either an agreement is found between the parties and the contract ends, or a judge will have to decide."

That public backing strengthened Aprilia’s position and appeared to slow down any rival interest in the reigning champion.

Aprilia warns of court action, but wants to keep Martin

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Misano private test © Gold and Goose

“Our position is still the same," said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola. "The rider is under contract with us. And as Carmelo said, if a rider is contracted with us… is not free from Aprilia, the rider cannot go anywhere.”

“Regarding why Valera thinks that [performance] clause is valid. You need to ask Valera, because I have a completely different opinion,” Rivola added, before warning:

“There are only two options. We find an agreement or go to the Court. We are ready to do both, and we will do everything to protect the company.”

Yet despite the ongoing rift, Rivola continued to leave the door open: “Our priority… is to keep the rider" for 2026.

Jorge Martin set to stay at Aprilia?

While both parties had dug in, recent signs point to a resolution.

Martin returned to two wheels on an Aprilia RSV4 in Barcelona, then took part in a private MotoGP test at Misano last week, where he posed for a team photo (pictured) and his Brno comeback was confirmed.

Then, during the German GP weekend, Spanish outlet AS reported that Martin is now expected to stay with Aprilia for 2026.

If that’s the case, Thursday’s exclusive press conference would serve as the ideal stage to confirm it, alongside updates on Martin’s recovery and goals for the second half of the season aboard the ever-improving RS-GP.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi has claimed three podiums and a victory in Martin’s absence, while Aprilia is now up to second in the constructors standings, behind only Ducati - the manufacturer Martin left after winning the 2024 crown with Pramac.