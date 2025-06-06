2025 Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison dominates Superstock Race 2

Dean Harrison took victory in Superstock Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT in dominant fashion.

Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

Honda Racing UK's Dean Harrison took victory in the second Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT, beating Davey Todd.

Harrison led to Glen Helen on the first lap, but lost the lead briefly to Todd, before regaining a margin before the pit stop.

Harrison led by a second at Cronk ny Mona on the first lap, but then gained 12 seconds in the pits when Todd's BMW was slow to re-fire.

Lap two, then, was exceptional from Harrison, pulling away further from Todd and setting a 130.2mph lap. By Ballaugh he led by 15 seconds, and it was over 17 seconds at Ramsey.

Further extensions over the Mountain meant Harrison was 20 seconds clear at the end of the second lap, allowing him margin to relax slightly on the final lap.

Over the line, the gap was down to 16 seconds, but that was more than enough for Harrison, who claimed his second win of the week and his fifth in total.

Davey Todd took second place, ahead of Michael Dunlop who ran on at Bradden on the first lap but recovered to third.

James Hillier and Conor Cummins rounded out the top-five - Cummins' best result of the week and redemption for Hillier after retiring from Superstock Race 1.

Josh Brookes, Nathan Harrison, John McGuinness, Dominic Herbertson, and David Johnson rounded out the top-10.

Mark Parrett made his 99th TT start in this race, but stopped at Creg-ny-Baa after hitting a bird, reportedly breaking his arm.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

