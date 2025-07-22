2025 Official Brno Moto3 Test Results - Tuesday (Combined)
Following Sunday's Czech Moto3 Grand Prix, an official test was held at the Brno circuit on Tuesday.
After Moto2 was given an official post-race test on Monday at Brno, the Moto3 class took to the track on Tuesday.
Australian Jacob Roulstone goes into the summer break fastest for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, beating Guido Pini's official pole lap record to finish the day 0.248s clear of title leader Jose Antonio Rueda.
Of the eleven riders present, KTMs filled the top eight places...
|2025 Official Brno Moto3 Test - Tuesday (Combined)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|2m 4.945s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+0.248s
|3
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|+0.556s
|4
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+0.666s
|5
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+0.752s
|6
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP-MTA
|(KTM)
|+0.801s
|7
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|(KTM)
|+0.801s
|8
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+1.314s
|9
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+1.447s
|10
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Mlav Racing
|(Honda)
|+1.759s
|11
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|GRYD - Mlav Racing
|(Honda)
|+2.459s
Official Brno Moto3 lap records:
Pole Position: Guido Pini, KTM, 2m 5.019s (2025)
Fastest Race Lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, KTM, 2m 5.454s (2025)
