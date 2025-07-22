2025 Official Brno Moto3 Test Results - Tuesday (Combined)

Following Sunday's Czech Moto3 Grand Prix, an official test was held at the Brno circuit on Tuesday.

Jacob Roulstone, Brno
After Moto2 was given an official post-race test on Monday at Brno, the Moto3 class took to the track on Tuesday.

Australian Jacob Roulstone goes into the summer break fastest for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, beating Guido Pini's official pole lap record to finish the day 0.248s clear of title leader Jose Antonio Rueda.

Of the eleven riders present, KTMs filled the top eight places...

2025 Official Brno Moto3 Test - Tuesday (Combined)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)2m 4.945s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.248s
3Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)+0.556s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.666s
5Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power(KTM)+0.752s
6Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP-MTA(KTM)+0.801s
7Guido PiniITALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP(KTM)+0.801s
8Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power(KTM)+1.314s
9Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)+1.447s
10Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Mlav Racing(Honda)+1.759s
11Leonardo AbruzzoITAGRYD - Mlav Racing(Honda)+2.459s

Official Brno Moto3 lap records:

Pole Position: Guido Pini, KTM, 2m 5.019s (2025)

Fastest Race Lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, KTM, 2m 5.454s (2025)

