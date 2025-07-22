2025 Official Brno Moto3 Test Results - Tuesday (Combined)

After Moto2 was given an official post-race test on Monday at Brno, the Moto3 class took to the track on Tuesday.

Australian Jacob Roulstone goes into the summer break fastest for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, beating Guido Pini's official pole lap record to finish the day 0.248s clear of title leader Jose Antonio Rueda.

Of the eleven riders present, KTMs filled the top eight places...

2025 Official Brno Moto3 Test - Tuesday (Combined) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 4.945s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.248s 3 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.556s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.666s 5 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.752s 6 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP-MTA (KTM) +0.801s 7 Guido Pini ITA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.801s 8 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.314s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.447s 10 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Mlav Racing (Honda) +1.759s 11 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA GRYD - Mlav Racing (Honda) +2.459s

Official Brno Moto3 lap records:

Pole Position: Guido Pini, KTM, 2m 5.019s (2025)

Fastest Race Lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, KTM, 2m 5.454s (2025)