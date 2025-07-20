2025 Czech Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 got the first race day in Brno since 2020 underway with a race that belonged to Jose Antonio Rueda who lead every lap of round twelve, the Czech Grand Prix.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider started second and was ahead at the very first corner, initially with the pack behind looking for a way around, especially Maximo Quiles.

The championship leader ensured he stayed ahead and looked comfortable. That proved to be true when on lap eight he stretched away - immediately to a half a second advantage, which was at almost a second a lap later.

From there the Spaniard disappeared, pulling out a huge 3.471s gap at the chequered, sealing a dominant seventh win of the season.

Behind the battle for second raged with all the riders down to seventh in contention.

CFMoto Gaviota Aspar riders Dennis Foggia and Quiles spent much of the race battling for second, helping increase the gap. The podium places were far from assured with both Leopard bikes and Angel Piqueras in the mix, with David Munoz soon joining the party.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt rider, who won last weekend at the Sachsenring, had qualified with front row pace but started from the back of the grid after his weaving and slowing in practice.

Munoz was rapid in moving forward, up to twelfth after just one lap, he soon moved into the lead group, where he sat around fifth for much of the remaining laps, waiting to make his move.

The last lap saw the Spaniard put in his podium challenge, a hard move on Piqueras saw him up the inside at up to third at the start of the last run around the track, after slight contact.

From there the #64 lined up his move out of the apex at the Schwantz corner to move to second, but a defensive line around the final corner at the wide track allowed Quiles, who had to be careful on a track limits warning, enough space to get the drive to the line to pass his way to second in a dramatic finish.

Second marks an impressive five podium finishes in just eight races for the rookie, with Munoz still making up a huge twenty places for back to back podium visits.



Piqueras was once again raced out of a rostrum finish, fourth for Frinsa MT Helmets - MSI.

Dennis Foggia also hit a track limits warning on the last lap, but no further action was needed, leaving the experienced rider fifth.

Adrian Fernandez initially moved forward in the group on seeing Munoz ready to pounce, but faded, the top Honda in the race in sixth ahead of his teammate David Almansa, who had gained a front row start after Munoz’s demotion on his way to seventh, the last of the lead group.

Valentin Perrone worked his way to the front of the chasing pack but could not quite bridge the gap to the rider ahead, leaving him eighth, ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka who spent much of his time leading the group in ninth on the second MT Helmets bike.

Guido Pini secured his first pole position in Moto3 on Saturday, but never really recovered from a tough move from teammate Munoz on his way to the front, which saw him fall from sixth to ninth, losing rhythm the Italian completed the top ten.

2025 Czech Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 40.677s 2 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +3.471s 3 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +3.495s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +3.559s 5 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +3.689s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +3.867s 7 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +4.420s 8 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +5.579s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +5.597s 10 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +5.985s 11 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +6.088s 12 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +6.459s 13 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +10.711s 14 Marco Morelli ARG DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +10.779s 15 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +10.817s 16 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +10.866s 17 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +27.274s 18 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +27.275s 19 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +27.281s 20 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +53.032s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 22 Lenoxx Phommara SWI SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 23 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF

Taiyo Furusato started 18th and again went for a run through the pack but was only able to rise to eleventh after a slow start for Honda Team Asia.

Marcos Uriarte right behind in twelfth for LevelUP - MTA, well clear of a battered and bruised Alvaro Carpe, who dropped to 13th on the second Red Bull Ajo bike.

Marco Morelli impressed again. The Argentinian came through Q1 to be eight on the grid, and although unable to keep pace with the lead group, rode back into the points for 14th, with Jacob Roulstone picking up the final point for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

The grid was already slimmed for the Czechia round with Cormac Buchanan ruled out before qualifying and Tatchakorn Buasri not replaced.

Moto3 were another rider short by lights our with Joel Kelso, who missed qualifying declared unfit following his morning fitness check, with a fracture to his right foot.

Riccardo Rossi was the first faller, off at turn seven on lap five, his Snipers teammate Niccola Carraro crashed out of eleventh on the last lap.

Lenoxx Phommara wad the only other rider not to finish the race, he was replacing the injured Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Fellow replacement Leonardo Abruzzo, now at MLav for Vincente Perez, was 20th and last to finish.

Uriarte was back in his regular role as long term cover for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.

Championship Standings

Another 25 points sees Rueda move on to 228 points, increasing his gap to a sizable 86 over second placed Piqueras, who has a total of 143.

Carpe remains top rookie in third overall, on 126 points, with Quiles closing in, now on 126. A podium for Munoz sees him complete the overall top five on 123 points.