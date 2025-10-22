Toprak Razgatlioglu response issued to Nicolo Bulega: “Everyone makes mistakes”

Toprak Razgatlioglu has issued a response to Nicolo Bulega after the pair’s clash ignited fan controversy at the Spanish WorldSBK.

The contact between Bulega and Razgatlioglu at turn five on the opening lap of the Superpole Race at the final round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship at Jerez was the only real flashpoint between the two all season in a title battle that lasted from the first race in Phillip Island until the final one in Spain.

Its timing guaranteed emotional responses, as Razgatlioglu could’ve been champion in that Superpole Race, but the reaction Bulega received from fans after the race, and even after Razgatlioglu had been crowned champion in Race 2, prompted the Italian to release a statement on Monday (20 October).

Razgatlioglu has now put out his own statement via social media, congratulating Bulega on his season and saying he knows Bulega’s intention was not to make Razgatlioglu crash in the turn five move.

“Hey mate, congrats once again,” Toprak Razgatlioglu wrote in a social media post pointed at Bulega.

“It’s been an incredible season and we pushed each other to the limit in every race, always with respect, and that’s what truly defines this sport.

“Everyone makes mistakes; what matters is to recognize them and move forward. In racing, things can get intense, but that’s part of the game.

“I know you didn’t do it intentionally. I know you and we’ve always respected one another. No hard feelings at all; moments like these are part of racing.

“Wishing you the best for next season. Enjoy the break.”

Razgatlioglu and Bulega will not race against each other in 2026, as Razgatlioglu will move to MotoGP while Bulega will remain in WorldSBK. The Italian could have options to move to the grand prix paddock in 2027, though, should he perform well enough in 2026; and there are currently possibilities for him to replace the injured Marc Marquez in the Ducati Lenovo Team at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

