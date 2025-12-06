Final F1 2025 qualifying head-to-heads: Who was fastest at each team?

Leclerc convincingly outperformed Hamilton
With the final F1 qualifying session of the season complete, the head-to-head duels over one lap have been finalised.

The chequered flag at the end of qualifying at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday evening signalled the conclusion to a pulsating year-long battle for supremacy at each team.

Two drivers enjoyed a complete whitewash over their respective teammates in qualifying, while remarkably at one team, neither driver could be separated over a single lap.

Here’s how the head-to-heads stacked up at each team over the course of 24 rounds…

McLaren - Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri

Grand Prix: Norris 13-11 Piastri

Sprint: Norris 2-4 Piastri

Title rivals Piastri and Norris were closely matched
Ferrari - Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton

Grand Prix: Leclerc 19-5 Hamilton

Sprint: Leclerc 4-2 Hamilton

Red Bull - Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda

Grand Prix: Verstappen 22-0 Tsunoda

Sprint: Verstappen 3-1 Tsunoda

Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson

Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

Verstappen thrashed his Red Bull teammates
Mercedes - George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli

Grand Prix: Russell 21-3 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 4-2 Antonelli

Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll

Grand Prix: Alonso 24-0 Stroll

Sprint: Alonso 5-1 Stroll

Stroll was no match for Alonso
Alpine - Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto

Grand Prix: Gasly 13-5 Colpapinto

Sprint: Gasly 4-0 Colapinto

Grand Prix: Gasly 5-1 Doohan

Sprint: Gasly 1-1 Doohan

Haas - Esteban Ocon vs Ollie Bearman

Grand Prix: Ocon 10-14 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 2-4 Bearman

Bearman edged out Ocon
Racing Bulls - Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar

Grand Prix: Lawson 6-16 Hadjar

Sprint: Lawson 0-5 Hadjar

Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar

Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

Williams - Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz

Grand Prix: Albon 9-14 Sainz *

Sprint: Albon 3-3 Sainz

* Both drivers were disqualified from Singapore GP qualifying

Sainz versus Albon was one of the most fascinating battles
Sauber - Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto

Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 12-12 Bortoleto

Sprint: Hulkenberg 3-3 Bortoleto 

