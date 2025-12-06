Final F1 2025 qualifying head-to-heads: Who was fastest at each team?
Who was the fastest driver at each team during the 2025 F1 season?
With the final F1 qualifying session of the season complete, the head-to-head duels over one lap have been finalised.
The chequered flag at the end of qualifying at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday evening signalled the conclusion to a pulsating year-long battle for supremacy at each team.
Two drivers enjoyed a complete whitewash over their respective teammates in qualifying, while remarkably at one team, neither driver could be separated over a single lap.
Here’s how the head-to-heads stacked up at each team over the course of 24 rounds…
McLaren - Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri
Grand Prix: Norris 13-11 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 2-4 Piastri
Ferrari - Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton
Grand Prix: Leclerc 19-5 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 4-2 Hamilton
Red Bull - Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda
Grand Prix: Verstappen 22-0 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 3-1 Tsunoda
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson
Mercedes - George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli
Grand Prix: Russell 21-3 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 4-2 Antonelli
Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll
Grand Prix: Alonso 24-0 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 5-1 Stroll
Alpine - Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto
Grand Prix: Gasly 13-5 Colpapinto
Sprint: Gasly 4-0 Colapinto
Grand Prix: Gasly 5-1 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 1-1 Doohan
Haas - Esteban Ocon vs Ollie Bearman
Grand Prix: Ocon 10-14 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 2-4 Bearman
Racing Bulls - Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar
Grand Prix: Lawson 6-16 Hadjar
Sprint: Lawson 0-5 Hadjar
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar
Williams - Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz
Grand Prix: Albon 9-14 Sainz *
Sprint: Albon 3-3 Sainz
* Both drivers were disqualified from Singapore GP qualifying
Sauber - Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto
Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 12-12 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 3-3 Bortoleto