2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results: Who claimed crucial pole?

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Verstappen has the most pole positions in 2025
Verstappen has the most pole positions in 2025

Max Verstappen takes crucial pole position for F1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen produced two stunning laps good enough for pole as he beat F1 title favourite Lando Norris by 0.201 seconds in the most important qualifying session of the season.

Oscar Piastri was third-fastest, 0.230s off the pace to ensure the top three in the championship start Sunday’s crunch finale in the top three spots on the grid.

In the race finished as it starts, Norris would be crowned world champion for the first time in his F1 career. Holding a 12-point lead over Verstappen, Norris only needs to finish on the podium to secure a maiden drivers’ crown.

George Russell starts fourth for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso took sixth in his Aston Martin ahead of Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon’s Haas and Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

Yuki Tsunoda will start 10th after failing to set a lap time as he instead focused on giving Red Bull teammate Verstappen a tow on his qualifying laps.

Ollie Bearman narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 as he ended up 11th for Haas, ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Williams and Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls.

Kimi Antonelli was surprisingly dumped out of the second part of qualifying with a time only good enough for 14th in his Mercedes, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Lewis Hamilton suffered his third consecutive Q1 exit for Ferrari as his shocking qualifying form continued at the final round of the season.

The seven-time world champion has become the first Ferrari driver ever to record three straight Q1 eliminations.

Alex Albon was only 17th for Williams, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber and the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto. 

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.877s1m22.752s1m22.207s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m23.178s1m22.804s1m22.408s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m22.605s1m23.021s1m22.437s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.247s1m22.730s1m22.645s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m23.163s1m22.948s1m22.730s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.071s1m22.861s1m22.902s
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.386s1m22.874s1m22.904s
8Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.334s1m23.023s1m22.913s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.373s1m22.997s1m23.072s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.386s1m23.034sNo time set
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.254s1m23.041s 
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m23.187s1m23.042s 
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.265s1m23.077s 
14Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.894s1m23.080s 
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.316s1m23.097s 
16Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m23.394s  
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m23.416s  
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.450s  
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.468s  
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.890s  

 

 

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results: Who claimed crucial pole?
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s misery continues with unwanted record after third straight Q1 exit
4m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Here’s the starting grid for F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP
8m ago
Verstappen claimed his eighth pole of 2025
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
31m ago
Verstappen has the most pole positions in 2025
F1 News
Why Toto Wolff apologised to Red Bull after final Abu Dhabi practice
1h ago
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
F1 News
Isack Hadjar ‘smashed his TV’ over Lewis Hamilton's 2021 title defeat
1h ago
Isack Hadjar

More News

F1
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying: As it happened - Verstappen beats McLarens to pole but Norris well placed
2h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, Abu Dhabi
F1 News
Nico Rosberg shares Lewis Hamilton legacy concern amid Ferrari woes
3h ago
Hamilton is having a terrible first season with Ferrari
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
4h ago
Russell was fastest in final practice
F1 News
Aston Martin get hefty fines for unusual F1 driver breach
4h ago
Alonso and Stroll failed to appear at a fan event
F1 News
Nico Rosberg fuels debate over McLaren ‘bias’ towards Lando Norris
4h ago
Nico Rosberg