2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results: Who claimed crucial pole?

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen takes crucial pole position for F1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen produced two stunning laps good enough for pole as he beat F1 title favourite Lando Norris by 0.201 seconds in the most important qualifying session of the season.
Oscar Piastri was third-fastest, 0.230s off the pace to ensure the top three in the championship start Sunday’s crunch finale in the top three spots on the grid.
In the race finished as it starts, Norris would be crowned world champion for the first time in his F1 career. Holding a 12-point lead over Verstappen, Norris only needs to finish on the podium to secure a maiden drivers’ crown.
George Russell starts fourth for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Fernando Alonso took sixth in his Aston Martin ahead of Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon’s Haas and Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.
Yuki Tsunoda will start 10th after failing to set a lap time as he instead focused on giving Red Bull teammate Verstappen a tow on his qualifying laps.
Ollie Bearman narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 as he ended up 11th for Haas, ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Williams and Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls.
Kimi Antonelli was surprisingly dumped out of the second part of qualifying with a time only good enough for 14th in his Mercedes, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
Lewis Hamilton suffered his third consecutive Q1 exit for Ferrari as his shocking qualifying form continued at the final round of the season.
The seven-time world champion has become the first Ferrari driver ever to record three straight Q1 eliminations.
Alex Albon was only 17th for Williams, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber and the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.877s
|1m22.752s
|1m22.207s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.178s
|1m22.804s
|1m22.408s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m22.605s
|1m23.021s
|1m22.437s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.247s
|1m22.730s
|1m22.645s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.163s
|1m22.948s
|1m22.730s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.071s
|1m22.861s
|1m22.902s
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.386s
|1m22.874s
|1m22.904s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.334s
|1m23.023s
|1m22.913s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.373s
|1m22.997s
|1m23.072s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.386s
|1m23.034s
|No time set
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.254s
|1m23.041s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m23.187s
|1m23.042s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.265s
|1m23.077s
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.894s
|1m23.080s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.316s
|1m23.097s
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.394s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m23.416s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.450s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.468s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.890s