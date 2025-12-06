2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results: Who claimed crucial pole?

Max Verstappen takes crucial pole position for F1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen produced two stunning laps good enough for pole as he beat F1 title favourite Lando Norris by 0.201 seconds in the most important qualifying session of the season.

Oscar Piastri was third-fastest, 0.230s off the pace to ensure the top three in the championship start Sunday’s crunch finale in the top three spots on the grid.

In the race finished as it starts, Norris would be crowned world champion for the first time in his F1 career. Holding a 12-point lead over Verstappen, Norris only needs to finish on the podium to secure a maiden drivers’ crown.

George Russell starts fourth for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso took sixth in his Aston Martin ahead of Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon’s Haas and Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

Yuki Tsunoda will start 10th after failing to set a lap time as he instead focused on giving Red Bull teammate Verstappen a tow on his qualifying laps.

Ollie Bearman narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 as he ended up 11th for Haas, ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Williams and Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls.

Kimi Antonelli was surprisingly dumped out of the second part of qualifying with a time only good enough for 14th in his Mercedes, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Lewis Hamilton suffered his third consecutive Q1 exit for Ferrari as his shocking qualifying form continued at the final round of the season.

The seven-time world champion has become the first Ferrari driver ever to record three straight Q1 eliminations.

Alex Albon was only 17th for Williams, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber and the two Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.877s 1m22.752s 1m22.207s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m23.178s 1m22.804s 1m22.408s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m22.605s 1m23.021s 1m22.437s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.247s 1m22.730s 1m22.645s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.163s 1m22.948s 1m22.730s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.071s 1m22.861s 1m22.902s 7 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.386s 1m22.874s 1m22.904s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.334s 1m23.023s 1m22.913s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.373s 1m22.997s 1m23.072s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.386s 1m23.034s No time set 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.254s 1m23.041s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m23.187s 1m23.042s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.265s 1m23.077s 14 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.894s 1m23.080s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.316s 1m23.097s 16 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.394s 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m23.416s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.450s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.468s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.890s

