Isack Hadjar ‘smashed his TV’ over Lewis Hamilton's 2021 title defeat

Isack Hadjar has revealed he was “smashing the TV” when watching the 2021 F1 title decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton controversially lost the 2021 F1 title to Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton had been on course to win a record-breaking eighth title, leading the race from pole position.

However, a late Safety Car threw a spanner in the works for Hamilton and Verstappen.

Red Bull decided to pit Verstappen under the Safety Car for fresh tyres, while Mercedes kept Hamilton out on track to retain track position.

Mercedes also hoped the race would finish behind the Safety Car due to the time needed to clear the debris and the number of lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen.

In a bid to restart the race quickly, Michael Masi - the race director at the time - only allowed a handful of cars to unlap themselves, giving Verstappen a clear run at Hamilton on the final lap.

Verstappen ultimately took the title, overtaking Hamilton on the final lap after benefitting from a major error by the FIA.

Hadjar, who will race alongside Verstappen in 2025, is a huge Hamilton fan.

Reflecting on watching Abu Dhabi 2021, Hadjar said: “I was alone in my room.

“There’s no cameras, there’s no mic or anything, there’s just me in front of my screen, smashing the TV, and that’s it.

“But obviously I was happy for Red Bull because at the end of the day it’s not Mercedes that gave me a shot at F1. They didn’t sign me. So I felt bad for him… But mixed feelings.”

Hadjar dreamed of racing Hamilton

Hadjar has already achieved his dream of sharing the track with his idol, Hamilton.

Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, consoled Hadjar after his formation-lap shunt at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

“I remember when I was watching TV as a kid, I was like, ‘I hope he doesn’t retire,’ you know? Like… I want to get there once he’s still racing,” Hadjar added.

“Actually, my first year in F1 is his first year with Ferrari, so it’s quite iconic in a way.

“I’m just very lucky because I never thought I would be racing with him. I thought he would retire, I’d get to F1 later. And now to be here and racing him is just… It’s a huge privilege. I got to race him as well a few times this year.”