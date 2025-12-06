George Russell pipped F1 title favourite Lando Norris in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver edged out Norris, who set the pace in both of Friday's practice sessions, to the fastest time in FP3 by just 0.004s.

Norris, who leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 12 points, will win his maiden world championship if he finishes in the top three in Sunday's race, regardless of where his rivals are.

The Briton did have a scare when he had a near-miss with a slow-moving Yuki Tsunoda in the final sector, but managed to avoid hitting the Red Bull driver, who is under investigation.

Verstappen was third-quickest and 0.124s behind Russell, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the other championship hopeful, Oscar Piastri, fourth and fifth.

The Haas pair of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman were sixth and seventh, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Williams' Alex Albon, who rounded out the top-10.

Lewis Hamilton ended up 18th after suffering a high-speed crash at Turn 9.

The seven-time world champion was unhurt in the incident, which resulted in FP3 being red-flagged.

Tsunoda ended up slowest of all after a crash with Antonelli in the pit lane meant he could not complete a timed lap on soft tyres.

Antonelli and Tsunoda both face a trip to the stewards before qualifying, which gets underway at 14:00 UK time.

Abu Dhabi final practice results

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.334s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m23.338s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.458s 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.585s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m23.593s 6 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.605s 7 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.609s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.675s 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.707s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m23.772s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.791s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m23.811s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.870s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.895s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.947s 16 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.979s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.072s 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m24.470s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.501s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.693s