2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Russell was fastest in final practice
George Russell pipped F1 title favourite Lando Norris in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver edged out Norris, who set the pace in both of Friday's practice sessions, to the fastest time in FP3 by just 0.004s.

Norris, who leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 12 points, will win his maiden world championship if he finishes in the top three in Sunday's race, regardless of where his rivals are.

The Briton did have a scare when he had a near-miss with a slow-moving Yuki Tsunoda in the final sector, but managed to avoid hitting the Red Bull driver, who is under investigation.

Verstappen was third-quickest and 0.124s behind Russell, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the other championship hopeful, Oscar Piastri, fourth and fifth. 

The Haas pair of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman were sixth and seventh, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Williams' Alex Albon, who rounded out the top-10.

Lewis Hamilton ended up 18th after suffering a high-speed crash at Turn 9.

The seven-time world champion was unhurt in the incident, which resulted in FP3 being red-flagged.

Tsunoda ended up slowest of all after a crash with Antonelli in the pit lane meant he could not complete a timed lap on soft tyres.

Antonelli and Tsunoda both face a trip to the stewards before qualifying, which gets underway at 14:00 UK time.

Abu Dhabi final practice results

1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.334s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m23.338s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.458s
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.585s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m23.593s
6Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.605s
7Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.609s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m23.675s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.707s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m23.772s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.791s
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m23.811s
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.870s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.895s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.947s
16Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.979s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.072s
18Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m24.470s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.501s
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.693s
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

