2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
George Russell pipped F1 title favourite Lando Norris in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver edged out Norris, who set the pace in both of Friday's practice sessions, to the fastest time in FP3 by just 0.004s.
Norris, who leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 12 points, will win his maiden world championship if he finishes in the top three in Sunday's race, regardless of where his rivals are.
The Briton did have a scare when he had a near-miss with a slow-moving Yuki Tsunoda in the final sector, but managed to avoid hitting the Red Bull driver, who is under investigation.
Verstappen was third-quickest and 0.124s behind Russell, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the other championship hopeful, Oscar Piastri, fourth and fifth.
The Haas pair of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman were sixth and seventh, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Williams' Alex Albon, who rounded out the top-10.
Lewis Hamilton ended up 18th after suffering a high-speed crash at Turn 9.
The seven-time world champion was unhurt in the incident, which resulted in FP3 being red-flagged.
Tsunoda ended up slowest of all after a crash with Antonelli in the pit lane meant he could not complete a timed lap on soft tyres.
Antonelli and Tsunoda both face a trip to the stewards before qualifying, which gets underway at 14:00 UK time.
Abu Dhabi final practice results
|2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.334s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.338s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.458s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.585s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.593s
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.605s
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.609s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.675s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.707s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m23.772s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.791s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m23.811s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.870s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.895s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.947s
|16
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.979s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.072s
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m24.470s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.501s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.693s