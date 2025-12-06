Johann Zarco’s last MotoGP contract? “Yes… At the moment!”

Johann Zarco explains how Honda and a fresh “second breath” persuaded him to extend his MotoGP career.

Johann Zarco, 2025 British MotoGP
Johann Zarco, 2025 British MotoGP

Johann Zarco, the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid, isn’t ruling out extending his premier-class career beyond 2027.

The Frenchman is among just four confirmed riders for the debut year of the new 850cc machines, when he’s hoping to use his experience to capitalise on ‘random opportunities’ thrown up by the new bikes and tyres.

The 35-year-old expected his 2024 Ducati-to-LCR Honda move to be his last MotoGP contract, but was rejuvenated by the new challenge.

The top RCV rider for the past two seasons, Zarco also took an emotional home victory at Le Mans, plus a dry podium at Silverstone this year, and defended Honda’s Suzuka 8 Hours crown.

That prompted the new two-year HRC extension, which Zarco currently expects to be his last in the premier class: “In my mind, yes... At the moment!

“But when I signed in 2023, I thought that 2025 would be my last season. Then I got this second breath that gave me the energy to say, ‘Why not two more years?’

“So maybe now I will have another breath, a third one! You never know. 

"It's a very technical sport, and experience and small details can make the difference. I still feel that I can grow up in this.”

Although remaining at LCR, the main ‘upgrade’ in Zarco’s future contract is access to new parts at the same time as the official HRC team.

“What is negotiated with the Japanese is to try to get the bike at the same level as the factory riders at the same time all the year,” Zarco confirmed.

“But I accept also that if it moves a bit quicker for the factory team, I will adapt.”

Zarco finished twelfth in this year’s world championship, six points ahead of HRC’s Luca Marini.

Joan Mir, the other Honda rider to stand on the podium, was 15th overall.

Zarco will have a new team-mate in 2026 with reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira replacing Somkiat Chantra.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

