BMW makes defiant World Superbike claim after Toprak Razgatlioglu's departure

BMW’s technical boss is confident it can win without Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s departure to MotoGP in 2026 is a big blow to BMW in World Superbikes, though it is confident in its bike, noting “40 wins don’t just fall out of the sky”.

The Turkish superstar joined BMW in 2024 following four years with Yamaha, in which time he scored the first of his three world titles.

His record-breaking stint with BMW saw him win 39 races and two world titles, while only one other rider on just one occasion from the marque was able to breach the top step of the podium in that time.

With Toprak Razgatlioglu heading to MotoGP in 2026 with the Pramac Yamaha squad, BMW will field an all-new line-up of former grand prix stars Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira.

BMW backs its bike despite Razgatlioglu’s success

In an interview with Speedweek, BMW’s technical chief Christian Gonschor praised Razgatlioglu’s results from the past few years.

However, he is adamant that BMW has “a winning motorcycle”.

“We know we had an exceptional pairing, you can see that in the statistics alone,” he said.

“But we also know we have a winning motorcycle.

“Forty wins in two years don’t just fall from the sky, no matter how extraordinary the combination.

“It takes a certain amount of a well-functioning product.

“With Miguel and Danilo, we have two new, fresh, outstanding riders in the team, and I definitely expect them to be capable of winning.”

Gonschor also doubts Ducati will walk the 2026 season with this year’s runner-up Nicolo Bulega.

“They have their challenges, they have a new package,” he added.

“Certainly a strong package, as we saw in testing. But testing is testing and racing is racing.

“Phillip Island is a special start for everyone, then the season will gain momentum.”

