Lewis Hamilton makes surprising “potential” claim after tricky Friday in Abu Dhabi

“If we can fix those going into P3 then I think we can be in a slightly better position.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton still thinks there’s “potential” in this year’s Ferrari despite a challenging Friday practice for the team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton was forced to miss FP1 as Ferrari fulfilled their rookie driver appearance quota.

When Hamilton returned behind the wheel of the SF-25, he set the 14th-fastest time in FP2, 0.8s off the pace. 

He lost the majority of his time to pace-setter Lando Norris in the final sector of the lap.

Hamilton is still without a podium this year for Ferrari and has failed to score points in two of the last three races.

Despite a demoralising run of form, Hamilton still has “hope” he can end the season on a high if Ferrari can make improvements in several key areas overnight.

“I still have hope that there’s potential in this car. My question to the guys is that there are certain issues that we have,” Hamilton explained after FP2 in Abu Dhabi.

“I am like ‘these are my problems, help me fix them’. What can we do to improve our ride? And the bouncing that we have, then the understeer. If we can fix those going into P3 then I think we can be in a slightly better position.

“The first and second sector I was right there pace-wise wasn’t so bad. It’s just when I got to third sector, I was losing like seven-tenths.

“If I can fix that tomorrow then I think we can do better.”

Hamilton “thankful” after Friday practice

Overall, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari hasn’t lived up to expectations.

While Ferrari have failed to give him or Charles Leclerc a race-winning car, Hamilton has struggled to adapt to life at Maranello.

Leclerc has scored 100 per cent of Ferrari’s podium finishes this year - seven in total. 

Hamilton’s only highlight was the China sprint race, which he won from pole.

Hamilton was asked how he was feeling after his final Friday in the SF-25. Grinning, he simply replied: “Thankful”.

Hamilton conceded that missing FP1 put him on the back foot, combined with a difficult in-car balance.

“No, I feel OK. Obviously, Arthur did a good job this morning,” he added.

“It’s always cool to watch youngsters come through and do what they do, and see them shine. Ultimately, it puts whoever misses the session a little bit on the back foot.

“I did my best to get up to speed as quick as possible and faced with quite a difficult balance in the session. That’s something we have to improve.”

Lewis Hamilton makes surprising “potential” claim after tricky Friday in Abu Dhabi
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
BMW makes defiant World Superbike claim after Toprak Razgatlioglu's departure
4h ago
Danilo Pertucci, BMW World Superbikes, Jerez test
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton makes surprising “potential” claim after tricky Friday in Abu Dhabi
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
Who has the advantage after day one at F1's Abu Dhabi title-decider?
5h ago
Norris set the pace in both practice sessions
F1 News
Max Verstappen pinpoints biggest concern after Friday practice
6h ago
Verstappen remarkably remains in F1 title contention
F1 News
Lando Norris delivers blunt reply to having FP1 head start over Oscar Piastri
6h ago
Lando Norris

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc relying less on “gut feeling” after crucial Lewis Hamilton lesson
6h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP Feature
Why Yamaha must consider the unthinkable for the sake of its MotoGP future
6h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
6h ago
Norris was fastest in both practice sessions
F1 News
‘What’s this guy doing?’ - Max Verstappen irks Lando Norris in FP2
7h ago
Verstappen got in Norris's way in second practice
F1 News
McLaren hit out at ‘uninformed and uneducated’ politician's claims
7h ago
McLaren boss Zak Brown