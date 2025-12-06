Alex Lowes reveals 2026 WorldSBK motivation: “He’s going to be a pain in my ***!”

Sam Lowes will “be a pain in my ass” in the 2026 WorldSBK season, says Alex Lowes.

Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes says his brother, Sam Lowes, is “going to be a pain in my ass” in the 2026 WorldSBK season.

The Lowes brothers have both lined up on the World Superbike grid since the Marc VDS Ducati team signed Sam Lowes for the 2024 season, meaning 2026 will be their third competing against each other.

Sam Lowes’ late move to WorldSBK, aged 33 at the start of the 2024 season, came after a long career in Moto2 that began in 2014, when Alex Lowes first moved to World Superbike from BSB.

Their careers have thus been very different, but both proved to be podium contenders in 2025, Marc VDS’s Sam Lowes taking five rostrum finishes and Bimota’s Alex Lowes clinching four podiums.

None of those podiums were taken together, however, and this is something that Alex says they both want to put right in 2026.

“After Christmas, get focused on making next year the best one year, which will not be easy but I’m feeling like I’m riding the best I’ve ridden,” Alex Lowes told WorldSBK.com at the Jerez test on 26–27 November. I’m enjoying it, understanding the bike well, the team’s doing a great job, so I can be quite optimistic going into next year. 

“My brother’s [Sam Lowes] going to be really fast as well, so he’s going to be a pain in my ass, let’s say. 

“We’re going to work hard together this winter so we’re both fighting at the front together.

“Our target – which we didn’t achieve this year – is to be on the podium together, and after that let’s see what we can do.”

Alex Lowes reveals 2026 WorldSBK motivation: “He’s going to be a pain in my ***!”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Johann Zarco’s last MotoGP contract? “Yes… At the moment!”
1h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 British MotoGP
WSBK News
Alex Lowes reveals 2026 WorldSBK motivation: “He’s going to be a pain in my ***!”
2h ago
Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
BMW makes defiant World Superbike claim after Toprak Razgatlioglu's departure
16h ago
Danilo Pertucci, BMW World Superbikes, Jerez test
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton makes surprising “potential” claim after tricky Friday in Abu Dhabi
16h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
Who has the advantage after day one at F1's Abu Dhabi title-decider?
16h ago
Norris set the pace in both practice sessions

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen pinpoints biggest concern after Friday practice
17h ago
Verstappen remarkably remains in F1 title contention
F1 News
Lando Norris delivers blunt reply to having FP1 head start over Oscar Piastri
17h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Charles Leclerc relying less on “gut feeling” after crucial Lewis Hamilton lesson
18h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP Feature
Why Yamaha must consider the unthinkable for the sake of its MotoGP future
18h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
18h ago
Norris was fastest in both practice sessions