2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP3: As it happened - Russell quickest from Norris in final FP session of season

In fact, amid all of the drama of the title fight, this season finale marks the end of an era for some and signals the start of others

For one, everyone's favourite plucky privateer team Sauber returns to a dormant state as an independent entity as it prepares to morph into the eagerly-anticipated Audi works team.

F1 has been trying for decades to get the VW Group involved in the sport and in 2026 it will finally happen as the manufacturer that has previously dominated rallying, sports cars and touring cars at last gives the pinnacle of the sport a crack.

That's not to say the Swiss outfit - which has maintained a presence in F1 since 1993 in various guises, even during the BMW and Alfa years - will never return, but 2026 will be the first time the Sauber name won't be above the garage in 33 years